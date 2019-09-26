Cytegic Named 2020 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytegic, the industry's first automated end-to-end solution that encompasses the entire scope of cyber risk assessment and financial impact analysis across the entire insurance and risk value chain, announces today its selection by TAG Cyber as a Distinguished Vendor in this year's 2020 Security Annual.

Cytegic is part of an industry collective supporting democratization of cyber security research and rapid cyber risk quantification. Each distinguished vendor is selected by Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber, and agrees to support and promote the free report, available today for free download at https://www.cytegic.com/.

"We're looking forward to working with TAG Cyber once again this year," said Elon Kaplan, CEO and President of Cytegic. "Ed and his team at TAG Cyber do great work in their support of us and the industry."

The 2020 Security Annual is part of an annual series from TAG Cyber that is published each September since 2016. The massive report offers expert guidance, analysis, and education on fifty different aspects of the cyber security ecosystem.

The Automated Cyber Risk Officer offered by Cytegic is a revolutionary way to optimize your organizational cyber security resources and obtain immediate clarity into the business impact of your cyber risk," said Amoroso. "Their full suite of cyber management and decision-support products make a cyber risk digestible at the executive level while leaving CISO's with less to worry about."

About Cytegic. Cytegic's revolutionary cyber risk quantification platform is the industry's first automated end-to-end solution that encompasses the entire scope of cyber risk assessment and financial impact analysis across the entire insurance and risk value chain. After 25+ man-years of R&D and 4 granted US patents, Cytegic has made groundbreaking steps in the highly challenging task of quantifying cyber risk at any level of scale, from SMB's to Fortune 500. Utilised globally by insurers, enterprises and global consulting partners, Cytegic's Automated Cyber Risk Officer (ACRO), leverages forward-looking, contextual and quantified global threat intelligence with internal, technologically validated defensive capabilities, to automatically identify risks to an organization's business assets and financial impact at any degree of granularity. We can finally talk about cyber risk as a business risk tied to dollars and ROI; and make informed business decisions.

About TAG Cyber. TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

