Cyteir Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

About Cyteir Therapeutics

Cyteir Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company that is leading the discovery and development of next-generation synthetic lethal therapies to treat cancer. The company is using its expertise in DNA damage response (DDR) to create a pipeline of novel, best-in-class drugs that selectively target a key cancer vulnerability. Cyteir's lead compound, CYT-0851, is currently the most clinically advanced inhibitor of RAD51-mediated DNA repair. For more information, visit www.cyteir.com.