Cytellix® Joins Managed Service Providers Association of America as Endorsed Partner

Integrated GRC/XDR Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform available to MSPs as a turnkey cybersecurity solution.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytellix®, today announced that it has been named an Endorsed Partner and Preferred Member of the Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA). The Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform (CCWP™) is the ONLY place where Governance Risk and Compliance (GRC) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) are delivered as a single integrated solution. It is tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses and government entities including the Defense Industrial Base sector.

MSPAA's mission is to empower MSPs to succeed in the marketplace. Under the partnership, Cytellix will offer its award-winning, patented Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform to member MSPs as a turnkey managed cybersecurity solution.

"We are excited for this synergetic relationship with MSPAA," said Walt Czerminski, Cytellix CEO, a cybersecurity industry veteran and former CISO at State Street and Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. "Modern organizations look for either protection or compliance solutions to solve their diverse cybersecurity challenges. The association's MSPs now can leverage the Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform to deliver both in one solution, enabling their customers to see – and be ready for – everything."

Partnering with Cytellix enables MSPs to extend their business by offering managed detection and response and GRC solutions and increase the value of their client engagements, without having to invest in infrastructure or resources. Their clients also benefit from the ability to optimize their cybersecurity programs, manage risk, identify threats and vulnerabilities, and meet regulatory obligations – effectively, easily, and affordably.

"We are pleased to welcome Cytellix as an Endorsed Partner," said Jake Charen, COO of MSPAA. "At the MSPAA, it is our goal to facilitate seamless connections and enhance overall relationships between MSPs and our esteemed network of preferred partners."

The scalable, low-friction Cytellix SaaS platform provides organizations – especially small and medium-sized businesses in regulated industries – a cost-effective way to meet critical industry and government regulatory obligations and threat response requirements under one umbrella.

To learn more about Cytellix, or to schedule a demo, visit cytellix.com .

About Cytellix

The patented and award-winning Cytellix Cyber Watch Platform is the ONLY place where GRC and XDR are delivered as a single integrated solution that is purpose-built for scale and low impact on customers. Our significant investments in automation and AI/ML reduce customers' cybersecurity overhead, management, and remediation requirements by delivering correlated intelligence in real-time that provides a single source of truth for their cybersecurity posture. Cytellix translates this output into real-time actionable response efforts based on the greatest risks to the business. We deliver flexible delivery models to enable an affordable total cost of ownership for this comprehensive cybersecurity solution. www.cytellix.com

About MSPAA The Managed Service Providers Association of America (MSPAA) was formed with three primary missions. Each of these unique objectives has its own separate journey which takes clients, members, and students along a collaborative and informative path to building a future for technology, business, and education. Their unified voice has been designed to empower MSPs to succeed in the marketplace, while giving clients access to a national database of providers that have been verified in their field. Each MSP owner knows the hours spent in building a successful business, therefore, they also know what it means to seek and hire a skilled team and what that costs in time. They have streamlined the process to accomplish all of that within the scope of a few search filters. As the MSPAA builds relationships, they also understand the need to give back to their communities. It has become a mission of the MSPAA to offer a student training program. Their education initiative selects students new to the technology field and sponsors technical certification courses. www.mspaa.net

Press Contact

Name - Janine Wald

Email - [email protected]

Website - www.cytellix.com

SOURCE Cytellix