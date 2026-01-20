Cytespace Africa Labs Expands Molecular Testing Capacity to Advance Clinical Trials Across Sub-Saharan Africa

CITY OF TSHWANE, South Africa, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytespace Africa Laboratories (Cytespace), an MLM Medical Labs company and the only fully CAP-accredited central laboratory in South Africa, has significantly expanded its molecular testing capabilities to meet rising demand across Sub-Saharan Africa. With the installation of multiple Roche cobas® 5800 systems, Cytespace has tripled its molecular diagnostic throughput—enabling high-volume, fully automated PCR testing to support a growing portfolio of clinical trials in infectious disease and beyond.

Cytespace Africa Labs

This strategic expansion enhances the laboratory's capacity to support Sponsors running vaccine and therapeutic trials for high-burden diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and emerging respiratory or transplant-related infections.

"With our new cobas® platforms, we've significantly advanced our ability to deliver high-throughput, IVD-licensed molecular testing with rapid turnaround times," said Sorika van Niekerk, Managing Director at Cytespace Africa Laboratories. "The systems are currently supporting confirmatory and viral load testing for HIV-1/2, quantitative Hepatitis B/C, and diagnostics for STIs including Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, Mycoplasma, and Trichomonas. They also support expanded testing for HPV genotyping, respiratory panels, donor screening, and transplant pathogens."

Cytespace operates under a one-roof model, integrating molecular diagnostics with flow cytometry, clinical chemistry, hematology, and a Biosafety Level 3 (BSL-3) facility. The site also manages all kit building and logistics—including both outbound and inbound sample management—ensuring centralized oversight and faster study startups.

This investment further strengthens Cytespace's role as a preferred clinical trial laboratory partner in Africa. With full compliance to CAP and ISO 15189 standards, and the backing of MLM Medical Labs' global specialty lab infrastructure, Cytespace delivers:

High-throughput, rapid infectious disease diagnostics

Harmonized, globally aligned testing processes

Full regulatory compliance and robust data integrity

End-to-end kit logistics and sample tracking from a single site

"As global sponsors increasingly turn to South Africa for clinical research, we are proud to invest in localized capabilities that reduce complexity, cost, and time to data," said Scott Houlton, CEO of MLM Medical Labs. "Cytespace Africa Laboratories is well-positioned to support scalable trial operations across high-priority therapeutic areas—providing faster startup, fewer shipment delays, and stronger regional oversight."

Cytespace invites pharmaceutical sponsors, CROs, and NGOs to partner with its expert team and leverage these enhanced capabilities to drive faster, more efficient clinical trial execution across Sub-Saharan Africa.

About MLM Medical Labs

MLM Medical Labs is an international central and specialty laboratory with harmonized operations in Europe, North America, and South Africa. With over 30 years of experience, MLM supports more than 300 clinical trials at any given time, offering services including central lab testing, biomarker discovery, histology, kit building, assay development, and long-term sample storage. MLM is known for scientific expertise, rapid startup, flexible logistics, and full regulatory compliance.

About Cytespace Africa Laboratories

Cytespace Africa Laboratories, an MLM Medical Labs company, is the only fully CAP-accredited central laboratory in South Africa. Established in 1999, it offers full-service central lab capabilities under one roof, including project management, molecular diagnostics, safety testing, kit building, and sample logistics. With over 1,200 trials supported, the lab is a trusted partner for global Sponsors operating in Africa.

