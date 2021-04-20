Cytocom, Inc. Appoints Stephen Wilson, Ph.D., as Head of Global Innovation

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytocom, Inc. (Cytocom), a leading biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immune therapies built around proprietary discovery and development technologies, today announced that Stephen Wilson, Ph.D., has joined the company as its Head of Global Innovations, effective April 19, 2021. Dr. Wilson arrives at Cytocom after spending nearly 25 years at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJII) where he was active in biomedical research and served as the research facility's chief operating officer.

As Head of Global Innovation for Cytocom, Dr. Wilson will help identify new indications for Cytocom's existing pipeline of assets designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis and lead efforts to develop a global network of researchers and scientists to collaborate with Cytocom in new applications for its AIMS™ (Advanced Immunomodulating Multi-Receptor System) drug discovery and development platform. These research and development efforts will focus on using immune modulation to address autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, infectious diseases, age-related pathologies and cancer.

"Adding an executive of Steve's caliber and experience speaks volumes about the potential of Cytocom and our goal to become a recognized leader in immune-modulating therapies that address disease and autoimmune disorders by rebalancing the body's immune system and restoring homeostasis," said Mike Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cytocom. "Steve joins Cytocom at an exciting time for the company as we work to advance a number of late-stage clinical assets and complete our intended merger with Cleveland BioLabs and acquisition of ImQuest Life Sciences. With his expertise in research and development and business development, we look forward to maximizing the potential of our AIMS drug discovery and develop technology and forming external research collaborations to further build our internal pipeline."

Dr. Wilson earned a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Arizona's College of Medicine and completed a post-doctoral fellowship at LJII. During his nearly 25 years at LJII, Dr. Wilson held roles of increasing responsibility, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In that position, he oversaw facility operations, worked to establish research collaborations between LJII and the biomedical industry and played a central role in the institute's evolution into a world-renowned biomedical research facility. During his tenure, LJII grew from roughly $14 million in annual operations to more than $80 million in annual research and development. Established in 1988, LJII's research activities have totaled more than $1 billion to date. Dr. Wilson also serves as a founding board member of Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc., a molecular diagnostics and oncology therapeutics company.

"I believe that Cytocom, with its groundbreaking drug development technology and commitment to changing treatment paradigms, is on the cusp of a transformative opportunity," said Dr. Wilson. "As an immunologist by training, I have built a career in biomedical research that included identifying collaboration opportunities between industry and academia and believe that Cytocom's AIMS platform has the potential to deliver a new generation of immunotherapies that modulate the immune system and restore homeostasis. I look forward to working with the Cytocom team to explore new indications for its existing clinical- and development-stage assets and cultivating external collaborations that could allow Cytocom to expand the breadth of its research and development efforts."

About Cytocom

Cytocom, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. Cytocom is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Specifically, Cytocom has four programs in late-stage clinical development for Crohn's disease, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and pancreatic cancer. To learn more about Cytocom, please visit http://www.cytocom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Cytocom's business and prospects, adverse developments in Cytocom's markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact

Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.

Maureen McEnroe, CFA(Investors)

(212) 375-2664 / 2694

[email protected]

Johanna Bennett (Media)

(212) 375-2686

[email protected]

SOURCE Cytocom, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cytocom.com

