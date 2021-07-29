Cytocom, Inc. Receives Commitments for $90 Million in Equity and Debt Financing

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytocom, Inc., (NASDAQ: CBLI), a leading biopharmaceutical company developing next generation therapies that focus on immune homeostasis, has secured agreements for $90 million in committed capital. The financing is led by a $75 million equity commitment from GEM Global Yield LLC SCS in the form of a Share Subscription Facility. Cytocom intends to draw down the first $15 million within 30 days of the closing of the recently completed merger between Cleveland BioLabs and Cytocom. A combination of debt and equity financing from Avenue Capital and Adit Ventures, totaling $17 million, will also be made available on a draw schedule. Cytocom will use the proceeds to fund operations, advance growth initiatives, and further clinical development of the company's internal pipeline. Bridgeway Capital Partners and its affiliates served as the exclusive financial advisor and placement agent on the transaction with Covington & Burling LLP providing legal counsel.

With access to $90 million in operating capital, subject to customary closing conditions for each draw, Cytocom will continue development of an internal pipeline that includes the company's platform of toll-like immune receptors. Cytocom's current clinical programs for COVID-19, Crohn's Disease, pancreatic cancer and a growing portfolio of immune-modulating therapies under development using Cytocom's proprietary technology platform are designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis.

"Having now completed the merger between Cleveland BioLabs and Cytocom, this financing is an essential component to our growth strategy as a public company and should ensure that we have access to capital to continue advancing a cutting-edge clinical pipeline of immune-modulating therapies," stated Michael K. Handley, President and CEO of Cytocom. "Our goal as a company is to become a recognized leader in immune-modulating treatments targeting emerging viruses, including COVID-19, cancer, inflammation and autoimmune diseases. The successful merger, coupled with the acquisition of ImQuest Life Sciences and the previously announced Nasdaq listing, should set the stage for multiple catalysts that we believe will serve to showcase the power of our drug development technologies, generate shareholder value, and raise our visibility within the investor community."

"Avenue Capital is pleased to make this investment as we believe Cytocom could play an important role in developing the next generation of immune-modulating therapies," said Chad Norman, Senior Portfolio Manager for Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund. "There are few companies in the immunology space with such an advanced and differentiated pipeline as Cytocom. Furthermore, we believe the successful merger between Cleveland BioLabs and Cytocom and the acquisition of ImQuest Life Sciences will position the combined company for substantial growth in the years to come."

About Cytocom

Cytocom, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company also has one of the largest platforms of toll-like immune receptors (TLR4, TLR5 and TLR9) in the biopharmaceutical industry, addressing conditions such as radiation sickness and cancer treatment side effects. Cytocom is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Specifically, Cytocom has several clinical-stage development programs for Crohn's disease, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and pancreatic cancer. To learn more about Cytocom, Inc., please visit www.cytocom.com .

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, new products, budgets, liquidity, cash flows, projected costs, regulatory approvals, the impact of any laws or regulations applicable to the company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "should," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on the current expectations about future events held by management of both companies. While we believe these expectations are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of either company. The company's actual future results may differ materially from those discussed here for various reasons. The company discusses many of these risks under the heading "Risk Factors" in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC, as updated by the company's other filings with the SEC. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, the outcome of any legal proceedings that have been or may be instituted against the company related to the merger agreement or the Merger; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the Merger; our need for additional financing to meet our business objectives; our history of operating losses; our ability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, and commercialize our products in a timely manner; our plans to research, develop and commercialize our product candidates; our ability to attract collaborators with development, regulatory and commercialization expertise; our plans and expectations with respect to future clinical trials and commercial scale-up activities; our reliance on third-party manufacturers of our product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our product candidates, and our ability to serve those markets; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our product candidates; regulatory requirements and developments in the United States, the European Union and foreign countries; the performance of our third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the success of competing therapies that are or may become available; our ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; our reliance on government funding for a significant portion of our operating costs and expenses; government contracting processes and requirements; the exercise of significant influence over our company by our largest individual stockholder; the impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic on our business, operations and clinical development; the geopolitical relationship between the United States and the Russian Federation as well as general business, legal, financial and other conditions within the Russian Federation; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product candidates; our potential vulnerability to cybersecurity breaches; and other factors discussed in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020and the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the proxy statement/prospectus the company filed in connection with the merger.

Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments.

