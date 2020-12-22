Cytocom to Participate in Biotech Showcase and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytocom, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company creating second generation immune therapies, announced today that the company is participating in Biotech Showcase Digital and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect. Both events will be held virtually and are scheduled alongside the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthcare Conference 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event:

Biotech Showcase Digital Date:

January 11-15, 2021 Registration:

https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/





Event:

H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference Date:

January 11-14, 2021 Registration:

https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/#

During both events, members of the Cytocom management team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss Cytocom's business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated near-term milestones.

Cytocom's two lead investigative compounds, CYTO-201 for the treatment of Crohn's disease and CYTO-401 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, are expected to enter Phase 3 clinical trials in 2021. In July 2020, Cytocom announced an agreement to acquire ImQuest Life Sciences, Inc., a drug development company and contract research organization. The company followed in October with a definitive merger agreement with Cleveland Biolabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLI) and plans for a subsequent listing on Nasdaq Capital Market.

About Cytocom

Cytocom, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. Cytocom is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Specifically, Cytocom has four programs in late-stage clinical development in Crohn's disease, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and pancreatic cancer. Cytocom believes that its technologies can meaningfully leverage the human immune system for prophylactic and therapeutic purposes by eliciting killer T cell response levels not achieved by other published immunotherapy approaches. Cytocom's immunomodulatory technology restores the balance between the cellular (Th1) and the humoral (Th2) immune systems. Immune balance is regulated through T-helper cells that produce cytokines. The Th1 lymphocytes help fight pathogens within cells like cancer and viruses through interferon-gamma and macrophages. The Th2 lymphocytes target external pathogens like cytotoxic parasites, allergens, toxins through the activation of B-cells and antibody production to effect to dendritic cells, which are natural activators of killer T cells, also known as cytotoxic T cells, or CD8+ T cells. Furthermore, the Cytocom technology antagonizes the toll-like receptors to inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokines. To learn more about Cytocom, Inc., please visit www.cytocom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Cytocom's business and prospects, adverse developments in Cytocom's markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

