Cytocom to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

Fort Collins, CO., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytocom, Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company creating second generation immune therapies, announced today that Mike Handley, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference taking place Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to Thursday, February 18, 2021. The presentation will be available on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees.

During the presentation, Mr. Handley will provide an overview of Cytocom's business and recent corporate achievements, as well as the anticipated milestones in its clinical programs for COVID-19, pancreatic cancer, Crohn's disease, fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference Date: Tuesday, February 16, 2021 to Thursday, February 18, 2021 Time: Registration: Available on Demand https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/registration-categories

Members of the Cytocom's management team will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Mr. Handley's presentation will be available under "Recent Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.cytocom.com.

About Cytocom

Cytocom, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. Cytocom is developing therapies designed to elicit directly within patients a robust and durable response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. Specifically, Cytocom has four programs in late-stage clinical development in Crohn's disease, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis and pancreatic cancer. Cytocom believes that its technologies can meaningfully leverage the human immune system for prophylactic and therapeutic purposes by eliciting killer T-cell response levels not achieved by other published immunotherapy approaches. Cytocom's immunomodulatory technology restores the balance between the cellular (Th1) and the humoral (Th2) immune systems. Immune balance is regulated through T-helper cells that produce cytokines. The Th1 lymphocytes help fight pathogens within cells like cancer and viruses through interferon-gamma and macrophages. The Th2 lymphocytes target external pathogens like cytotoxic parasites, allergens, toxins through the activation of B-cells and antibody production to effect to dendritic cells, which are natural activators of killer T-cells, also known as cytotoxic T-cells, or CD8+ T-cells. Furthermore, the Cytocom technology antagonizes the toll-like receptors to inhibit pro-inflammatory cytokines. To learn more about Cytocom, Inc., please visit www.cytocom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in research and development; the uncertainties inherent in business and financial planning, including, without limitation, risks related to Cytocom's business and prospects, adverse developments in Cytocom's markets, or adverse developments in the U.S. or global capital markets, credit markets, regulatory environment or economies generally; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, operations and financial results; and competitive developments. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

