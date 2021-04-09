CYTODYN, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against CytoDyn, Inc. ("CytoDyn" or the "Company") (OTCQB: CYDY) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of CytoDyn between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021,

inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that:

while the Company's stock price was sufficiently pumped with the COVID-19 cure hype, long-term shareholders, including CEO Nader Z. Pourhassan and CFO Michael Mulholland , dumped millions of shares;

and CFO , dumped millions of shares; the Company engaged in a wrongful scheme with its lender, Iliad Research and Trading L.P. ("Iliad"), and its principal John Fife ("Fife"), whereby Iliad and other Fife entities operated as an unregistered securities dealer for the Company; and

("Fife"), whereby Iliad and other Fife entities operated as an unregistered securities dealer for the Company; and Iliad obtained a convertible promissory note from the Company and converted the note into newly issued shares of the Company and sold those shares into the public market at a profit, in violation of the dealer registration requirements of the federal securities laws.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.14 per share, or 28%, to close at $2.91 on March 8, 2021. On March 9, 2021, CytoDyn shares dropped an additional 19% to close at $2.35.

