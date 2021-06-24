CytoImmune Therapeutics Welcomes Aleksey Krylov, Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoImmune Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of natural killer (NK) cell-based cancer therapies, today announce the appointment of Aleksey Krylov as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective as of April 14, 2021.

As the company advances human clinical trial programs in the latter half of 2021, Krylov will lead capital formation, investor relations, financial planning, accounting, financial reporting, control, tax, and treasury functions for CytoImmune.

"We welcome Aleksey to the executive team at a time of exceptional opportunity at CytoImmune and trust his experience in raising capital, taking companies public, and M&A will propel us forward," said Will Rosellini, President of CytoImmune. "The company is on a rapid growth trajectory and has the potential to make a real difference in offering allogeneic outpatient treatments for cancer patients. Aleksey consulted with CytoImmune for nearly a year, so we expect a seamless transition to this full-time CFO role."

"With a diverse and differentiated pipeline of NK cell therapies, together with its own manufacturing capabilities, CytoImmune is well-positioned to bring about affordable therapies to patients with life-threatening liquid and solid cancers," said Krylov. "I am thrilled to join the accomplished academic, scientific and entrepreneurial leadership team at CytoImmune and look forward to contributing to the company's evolution at this exciting time."

Krylov is a strategic CFO with a 20-year track record in the life sciences industry. Previously, he served as a CFO of DIH International, a Swiss-Chinese medical equipment manufacturer with $80M in revenues and 400 employees globally. He also served as CFO of Nasdaq-listed SELLAS Life Sciences. Krylov worked as a consulting CFO with Danforth Advisors. Krylov is also a founder and managing director at Ftera Advisors, LLC, a fractional CFO consulting firm that works with high-growth companies in various industries, including biotechnology. Previously, he worked with CHR Capital as an investment analyst with a focus on M&A, capital raising, and private equity investments. He began his career at Cowen equity capital markets group. Krylov holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in Business Administration from Babson College.

CytoImmune Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company founded in 2017. It is focused on developing a portfolio of natural killer (NK) immunotherapies designed to utilize the power of a patient's own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. CytoImmune is moving towards filing the Investigational New Drug (IND) applications for novel immunotherapy programs in hematological and solid malignancies.

