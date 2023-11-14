CytoMed Therapeutics to Present at The Benchmark Company's Upcoming Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited

14 Nov, 2023, 07:47 ET

SINGAPORE, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: GDTC) ("CytoMed" or "Company"), a Singapore-based biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its proprietary technologies to develop novel donor-derived cell-based allogeneic immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, today announced it will be presenting at The Benchmark Company's 12th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference to be held Thursday, December 7th, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City.

The conference offers emerging growth and dynamic publicly traded companies access to institutional and individual investors in a unique one-on-one format during which CytoMed Therapeutics will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts throughout the day.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the company, you may submit your request online via the link provided upon registration. To register for the conference, please visit https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_99181/investor_reg_new.html?attendee_role_id=INVESTOR

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is an institutionally focused, research driven, sales trading and investment banking firm. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research, and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm's sales, trading, and equity research capabilities.  https://www.benchmarkcompany.com.

About CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (CytoMed)

Incorporated in 2018, CytoMed was spun off from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore's leading research and development agency in the public sector. It is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing its licensed proprietary technologies to create novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers. The development of novel technologies has been inspired by the clinical success of existing CAR-T therapies in treating hematological malignancies, as well as the current clinical limitations and commercial challenges in extrapolating the CAR-T principle into treatment of solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.cytomed.sg and follow us on Twitter @CytomedSG,on LinkedIn, and Facebook

News Releases in Similar Topics

