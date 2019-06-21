Cytonome/ST, LLC files patent infringement lawsuit against NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. claiming infringement of eight granted Cytonome/ST patents

BEDFORD, Mass., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytonome/ST, LLC, a manufacturer of high throughput flow cytometry / sorting equipment, has filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware against NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc., a manufacturer of microfluidic solutions for bulk or single cell sorting. The lawsuit alleges unauthorized use of Cytonome/ST's patent technology, which is prohibited by law, and is intended to protect Cytonome/ST's significant prior investment in research and development. At issue in the present suit are at least seven granted Cytonome/ST, LLC patents, all of which NanoCellect Biomedical, Inc. is claimed to infringe.

Cytonome/ ST LLC is the manufacturer of the Cytonome Viva™, a benchtop sorter for the life science market, the Genesis™, a high throughput industrial sorter, and the Cytonome GigaSort™, a microfluidic chip-based platform for cell therapy manufacturing, which are protected by multiple international patents.

The lawsuit seeks damages and an injunction to prevent the Defendant from selling any products infringing Cytonome/ST's patented technology.

About Cytonome/ ST: Headquartered in Bedford, MA, Cytonome/ST, LLC, is a privately held biotechnology instrument design company. Cytonome develops advanced solutions in cell purification for the cell therapy, industrial and life science research markets. With deep engineering expertise in the cytometry field and a strong intellectual property portfolio, Cytonome aims to develop products that simplify existing workflows and enable leading edge research and therapies. For more information please visit www.cytonome.com.

