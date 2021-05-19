CytoReason Announces Collaboration with Ferring to Identify Novel Therapeutic Targets in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Using AI Technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoReason , an Israeli company developing a computational model of the human body for faster drug discovery and development, today announced a collaboration with Swiss multinational biopharmaceutical company, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, which aims to establish new treatment options for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

This is the first collaboration between the two companies, pairing Ferring's medical expertise with CytoReason's AI platform to build cell-centered disease models. CytoReason's use of computational models of the human body has the potential to help Ferring accelerate drug discovery while reducing costs. Leveraging an extensive library of both public and proprietary molecular data, CytoReason's technology allows scientists to gain critical information on the body's functioning, and to address diseases such as IBD at the cellular level.

IBD is a lifelong, chronic disease that affects the digestive system, and includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Bouts can last for days, weeks or months at a time. By the end of this collaboration, CytoReason intends to present insights on the top drug targets in order to provide new therapeutic options for IBD patients.

"We are very excited to be working with the talented team at Ferring," said David Harel, CEO and Co-founder of CytoReason. "Their expertise in gastroenterology, immunology and translational medicine will allow us to better understand the complex nature of IBD, and in turn, to create more accurate models of the disease with our AI technology. Our platform will enable Ferring to significantly shorten drug discovery time for IBD medication, dramatically reduce the costs involved, and ultimately help more patients who suffer from the chronic disease."

About CytoReason

CytoReason's computational model of the human body simulates human disease on a cellular level, minimizes the need for animal trials, and makes human trials more focused and accurate over time. With CytoReason's proprietary database and AI-led platform, pharma and biotech companies make data-driven decisions in a fraction of the time and cost. To date, six of the world's top ten pharma companies use CytoReason's technology to bring the right drug, to the right patient, at the right price. For more information, visit www.cytoreason.com .

Media Contact:

Yael Hart

GK for CytoReason

[email protected]

SOURCE CytoReason

Related Links

http://www.cytoreason.com

