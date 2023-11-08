Cytoskeleton Genes Underlying Onset and Progression in Multiple Neurodegenerative Disorders Discovered through Aitia's Digital Twins to be Presented at SfN 2023

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aitia, the leader in the application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover and develop new drugs, announced today that data from its neurodegenerative disorders Digital Twins, including Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and Parkinson Disease (PD), will be presented at the upcoming Society of Neuroscience (SfN) Conference, being held from November 11-15, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

The presentation will focus on results from two Digital Twins derived from The Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), The Parkinson's Progression Markers Initiative (PPMI) and Genetic cohort study. Specifically, Aitia Gemini Digital Twins for AD and PD together identified 20 genes related to cytoskeleton disorganization demonstrating a potential mechanism for patient variability in disease progression.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follow:
Poster # PSTR445.19
Abstract # 10057
Theme: Network Computations: Theory and Modeling I
Presentation Title: Genes regulating cytoskeleton organization identified as neuro-common drivers of blood NfL change rate and disease-specific clinical progression in AI driven Digital Twins

Information about SfN can be found at https://www.sfn.org/meetings/neuroscience-2023

About Aitia
Aitia is the leader in the development and application of Causal AI and Digital Twins to discover the next generation of therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and oncology. By leveraging the convergence of multi-omic patient data, high-performance computing, and causal learning and AI, Aitia is revealing the hidden circuitry of human biology to identify novel targets driving disease and focused patient recruitment for clinical development. Aitia has translated those insights into its Gemini Digital Twins (computational representations of disease), which the company is using to discover new breakthrough therapies. Aitia's partners include six of the top ten pharmaceutical companies, leading academic research and medical centers, medical societies, leading multi-omic data companies, and patient advocacy groups globally. For more information, please visit www.aitiabio.com

