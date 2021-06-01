CytoSorbents Appoints Terri Anne Powers, IRC as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

CytoSorbents hires Terri Anne Powers as VP of IR and Corporate Communications to build best-in-class investor relations Tweet this

Powers has more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry. In addition to her time at Diplomat, Powers spent seven years as an associate sell side analyst covering healthcare distribution and services equities at Robert W. Baird and Prudential Securities. Ms. Powers started her career as a chemist conducting research and development in the pharmaceutical industry at the G.D. Searle unit of Monsanto, where she also held other roles in preclinical drug development and as a global market research analyst.

Ms. Powers received her M.B.A. in finance and strategic management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. She received her B.S. in chemistry from Alma College, where she graduated with summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa honors. Ms. Powers is also an active member of NIRI, the National Investor Relations Institute, and holds the Investor Relations Charter (IRC) credential.

Ms. Powers stated, "I am thrilled to join CytoSorbents at such an exciting time and look forward to working with the leadership team and Board of Directors to increase the Company's visibility in the capital markets and broader stakeholder community. A key focus will be to foster an open dialog with all current and prospective investors, while systematically cultivating and expanding the shareholder base to a broader set of investors, both domestic and international. I believe that CytoSorbents' mission to save lives through blood purification is such a compelling story that it needs to be heard more broadly."

Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents stated, "We are delighted to welcome Terri Anne as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, bringing this position in-house for the first time. Terri Anne has established a reputation in the healthcare industry as a smart, credible, articulate, and responsive IR professional and analyst, with strong relationships among many major investors. The dedicated focus and skill set she brings to CytoSorbents is perfectly timed as we communicate our exciting growth story and path to potential U.S. FDA approval to investors, our business partners, and the medical community worldwide."

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in critical care immunotherapy, specializing in blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb® is approved in the European Union with distribution in 68 countries around the world, as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" that may result in massive inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses. These are conditions where the risk of death can be extremely high, yet no effective treatments exist. CytoSorb® is also being used during and after cardiac surgery to remove inflammatory mediators that can lead to post-operative complications, including multiple organ failure. CytoSorb® has been used in more than 131,000 human treatments to date. CytoSorb has received CE-Mark label expansions for the removal of bilirubin (liver disease), myoglobin (trauma), and both ticagrelor and rivaroxaban during cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in critically ill COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure, in defined circumstances. CytoSorb has also been granted FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery.

CytoSorbents' purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of more than $39.5 million from DARPA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), and others. The Company has numerous products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and multiple applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, ContrastSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2021, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

