CytoSorbents Enrolls First Patient into Pivotal U.S. REFRESH 2-AKI Trial Using CytoSorb® During Complex Cardiac Surgery

Dr. Eric Mortensen, Chief Medical Officer of CytoSorbents stated, "Achievement of the first patient enrolled is an important milestone that has occurred in parallel with the rapid expansion of our clinical operations team and final FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval of the study. We anticipate an acceleration in the pace of the trial, with a key focus on enrollment, study execution, and onboarding new sites to our program."

Dr. Mortensen continued, "Postoperative AKI remains a common adverse event following cardiac surgery that has significant long-term health and cost consequences. It is associated with increased hospitalization, progression to chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis, and higher post-surgical mortality. At present, there are no approved therapies to reduce the incidence or severity of AKI in high risk cardiac surgery patients. We believe that intraoperative CytoSorb use has the potential to reduce factors that cause either direct and indirect kidney injury. If successful, we believe the data from the pivotal REFRESH 2-AKI trial will provide the efficacy, safety, and cost-effectiveness data to support FDA approval, reimbursement, and adoption here in the U.S. and abroad."

The REFRESH 2-AKI trial is a randomized, controlled, multi-center, clinical trial designed to evaluate intraoperative CytoSorb use as a therapy to reduce AKI, as measured by Kidney Disease Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) criteria, following complex cardiac surgery. The trial will enroll up to 400 patients undergoing elective, non-emergent open-heart surgery for either valve replacement, or aortic reconstruction with hypothermic cardiac arrest. Control patients will receive standard of care during surgery, while Treatment patients will receive standard of care with dual parallel CytoSorb cartridges in a heart-lung machine bypass circuit that are intended to reduce toxic inflammatory mediators and renal toxins such as plasma free hemoglobin and activated complement, during surgery. Other secondary and exploratory endpoints include time on mechanical ventilation, the use of vasopressors or other hemodynamic support, days in the intensive care unit, reduction in inflammatory mediators, and mortality at 30 days, for example. A synopsis of the trial protocol is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

