CytoSorbents Highlights CytoSorb Use in Sepsis Patients During Sepsis Awareness Month and World Sepsis Day 2020

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (Nasdaq: CTSO), a critical care immunotherapy leader commercializing its CytoSorb® blood purification technology to treat cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in critically-ill and cardiac surgery patients around the world, highlights new activities and the use of CytoSorb in sepsis patients across the world during Sepsis Awareness Month (September) and World Sepsis Day on September 13, 2020.

Sepsis arises when the body's immune response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. Sepsis is often associated with excessive inflammation driven by a cytokine storm. This in turn may lead to serious complications such as shock, failure of vital organs, and death – especially if not recognized early and treated promptly. CytoSorb reduces cytokine storm through blood purification, with the goal of reducing the severity and complications of sepsis. This new video, released to coincide with World Sepsis Day and based loosely on a real-world case, explains from a fresh perspective how CytoSorb is used in patients with cytokine storm, septic shock, and multiple organ failure.

Dr. Phillip Chan, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents stated, "This year, World Sepsis Day takes on a completely new meaning for all of us, as sepsis from COVID-19 viral infection has gripped headlines, crippled businesses, changed our lives, and played a major role in the hospitalization of millions and the deaths of nearly one million people globally. However, as serious as the COVID-19 pandemic is, it is dwarfed by sepsis from ordinary, every-day infections that afflict an estimated 49 million people a year, killing 11 million, and is responsible for 1 in every 5 deaths worldwide annually. As a leader in treating cytokine storm and deadly inflammation in septic patients for many years, we are proud to do our part in raising awareness of the sepsis scourge, and supporting organizations throughout the world working to do the same."

Dr. Chan concluded, "We strongly believe that knowledge and early recognition, diagnosis, and treatment with therapies such as antibiotics and CytoSorb are the keys to winning the war on sepsis. Please stay safe and healthy."

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO )

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in critical care immunotherapy, specializing in blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb® is approved in the European Union with distribution in 65 countries around the world, as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" that could otherwise cause massive inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses. These are conditions where the risk of death is extremely high, yet no effective treatments exist. CytoSorb® has been used in more than 100,000 human treatments to date. CytoSorb has received CE-Mark label expansions for the removal of bilirubin (liver disease), myoglobin (trauma) and both ticagrelor and rivaroxaban during cardiothoracic surgery. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in critically-ill COVID-19 patients with imminent or confirmed respiratory failure, in defined circumstances. CytoSorb has also been granted FDA Breakthrough Designation for the removal of ticagrelor in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during emergent and urgent cardiothoracic surgery.

CytoSorbents' purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of more than $37 million from DARPA, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), and others. The Company has numerous products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and multiple applications pending, including CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend™, VetResQ™, K+ontrol™, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, representations and contentions and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as "may," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release, including statements about COVID-19, our expected revenues as a result thereof, represent management's current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 5, 2020, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

