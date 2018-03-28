CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference

ISICEM is one the largest and most influential critical care conferences in the world which takes place in Brussels, Belgium every spring. The conference was very well-attended, with approximately 6,200 participants this year, and an impressive speaker list of hundreds of leading international key opinion leaders (KOL) in intensive care and emergency medicine.

Just prior to the meeting, CytoSorbents held its 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting, relocating to the larger ISICEM conference center from the Hotel Marivaux in years past, to accommodate nearly 150 participants from the growing global CytoSorb community, including physicians, partners, and distributors. The goal of the meeting was to invite CytoSorb users to share their treatment experiences and research with the group, fostering healthy discussion about how to best optimize treatment in a wide range of different applications. Professor Jean-Louis Vincent, one of the top worldwide KOLs in critical care and the organizer of the ISICEM conference, gave the opening lecture on "The Role of Personalized Medicine on the ICU", supporting CytoSorbents' strategy of conducting smaller, but targeted studies in well-defined patient populations. In all, twenty-three speakers and session chairs from ten countries contributed to the meeting, including many of the pioneers of the therapy. One common theme throughout the majority of the clinical presentations was the valuable role that CytoSorb plays in helping to restore hemodynamic stability in these critically-ill patients. In addition, exciting new mechanistic data highlight the ability of CytoSorb to improve microcirculation and tissue oxygenation, a key physiologic deficit in septic shock, as well as to modulate the immune system on both a cellular and molecular level. The complete agenda can be found here.

CytoSorbents also had its most successful Satellite Research Symposium at ISICEM ever, with approximately 600 people in the auditorium, with presentations that summarized the current positive clinical experience with CytoSorb, reiterated the excellent safety profile of the therapy, and highlighted promising new applications such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) after cardiac arrest. The agenda can be found here. In addition, many physicians in the CytoSorb community reported that CytoSorb was favorably mentioned in many lectures of the main program of the general ISICEM conference as a safe, feasible, and increasingly established adjunctive therapy in critical care. This represented a significant change from years past.

The record attendance at the CytoSorb Research Symposium and Users meeting, the frequent mentions of CytoSorb by speakers in the main sessions, multiple accepted poster presentations, and the excellent visibility and traffic at the Company's exhibit booth with many important KOLs expressing their intention to start routine treatment or strong interest to collaborate in clinical and scientific studies, points to the broad and growing international awareness, interest, and usage of the therapy.

About ISICEM

The International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine is organized by the Departments of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine of Erasme University Hospital, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, in association with the Belgian Society of Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine. This annual conference was started in 1980 and has become established as one of the largest in its field, now attracting more than 6,000 participants from countries worldwide. The objectives of this four-day symposium are to provide participants with an up-to-date review of the most recent, clinically relevant, developments in research, therapy, and management of the critically ill. The meeting is open to all physicians, nurses, and other health professionals with an interest in critical care or emergency medicine.

About CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in critical care immunotherapy, specializing in blood purification. Its flagship product, CytoSorb® is approved in the European Union with distribution in 45 countries around the world, as an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber designed to reduce the "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" that could otherwise cause massive inflammation, organ failure and death in common critical illnesses. These are conditions where the risk of death is extremely high, yet no effective treatments exist. CytoSorb® is also being used during and after cardiac surgery to remove inflammatory mediators that can lead to post-operative complications, including multiple organ failure. CytoSorbents recently initiated its pivotal REFRESH (REduction in FREe Hemoglobin) 2 trial – a multi-center, randomized controlled, clinical trial intended to support U.S. regulatory approval of CytoSorb for use in a heart-lung machine during complex cardiac surgery to reduce organ injury. CytoSorb® has been used in more than 35,000 human treatments to date.

CytoSorbents' purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of nearly $22 million from DARPA, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and others. The Company has numerous products under development based upon this unique patented blood purification technology including CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend™, VetResQ™, K+ontrol™, ContrastSorb, DrugSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

