Cytovale Expands FDA-Cleared Sepsis Detection Technology to the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network

First hospital in Midwest to offer patients IntelliSep®, an eight-minute blood test for sepsis detection

SAN FRANCISCO and MILWAUKEE, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovale ®, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on advancing early detection technologies to diagnose fast-moving and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network is now screening patients with IntelliSep® in a pilot at its flagship hospital, Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. IntelliSep is the first U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared rapid diagnostic test for the early detection of sepsis in an emergency department (ED) setting. Froedtert Hospital is the first in Wisconsin and in the Midwest to offer this life-saving technology.

Sepsis is the leading cause of death in U.S. hospitals, with more than one-third of all in-hospital deaths attributed to the condition. About 80% of sepsis patients present to emergency departments, where it can be difficult to discern from ordinary infections or other conditions that can mimic sepsis.

"The Froedtert & MCW health network is committed to offering patients the best care and a definitive test is a valuable addition to our sepsis management program. A team of Medical College of Wisconsin researchers has worked closely with Cytovale over the years. We see the potential impact a sepsis test can have on improving patient care and streamlining efficiencies in hospital operations," said Nathan Ledeboer, Ph.D., Medical College of Wisconsin chief of Clinical Pathology and associate chief medical laboratory officer for the Froedtert & MCW health network.

"We are well aware of the difficulty in identifying potentially septic patients when they present to our ED. Any tool that we can deploy during ED triage to ensure that patients get the care that they need is invaluable. This is the first blood test our clinicians have ever had in their toolbox that provides valuable insight into a patient's immune system to detect sepsis earlier and make more informed treatment decisions," he added.

A New Approach to Sepsis Detection

Now, patients who present at the ED at Froedtert Hospital with signs and symptoms of an infection will be screened with IntelliSep. Per data from other health systems, IntelliSep has enabled a 30% reduction in relative risk of mortality.

For the first time, IntelliSep arms clinicians with a new, objective measure of a patient's immune system response. IntelliSep tests patient blood samples to see if the way white blood cells respond to an infection indicates the presence of sepsis. The test expedites effective triage and treatment. In about eight minutes, it provides results that can empower clinicians to guide septic and non-septic patients to appropriate care pathways. IntelliSep has been shown to significantly reduce the number of blood cultures drawn and reduce patients' length of stay in the ED, resulting in an average savings of $1,429 per patient.

"The Froedtert & MCW health network is a leader in adopting cutting-edge technologies that empower our team to provide the best care possible for our patients," said Matthew Chinn, MD, senior medical director, Froedtert Emergency Department. "We are looking forward to having this new sepsis detection tool in our Emergency Department and taking sepsis detection and management to the next level."

The Froedtert & MCW health network is yet another health system to deploy IntelliSep to help optimize sepsis care in emergency departments. The technology was first launched at hospitals in Louisiana and Mississippi through Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

About Cytovale®

Cytovale is committed to improving patient care by pioneering early detection technologies that assess immune activation to accelerate the time it takes to get from triage to life-saving therapies. Cytovale's U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic, IntelliSep®, leverages machine learning and advanced microfluidics to provide Emergency Department clinicians with an objective and highly sensitive early detection tool for sepsis. IntelliSep measures the dysregulated immune system response to infection that would indicate sepsis and generates results in about eight minutes using a standard blood draw. Cytovale is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sands Capital and Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC). For more information, visit www.cytovale.com and follow Cytovale on LinkedIn and X .

