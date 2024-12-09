Cytovale Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare's 2024 Best in Business

Company's IntelliSep® rapid sepsis detection solution recognized for helping hospitals save lives and money while delivering patient-centered care

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovale®, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on advancing early detection technologies to diagnose fast-moving and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Best in Business of 2024 in the laboratory medicine and medical technology categories for its IntelliSep® rapid sepsis detection solution.

This program celebrates companies that drive innovation, efficiency and excellence across the healthcare industry. By acknowledging the leading innovators within the industry, Modern Healthcare aims to highlight the pivotal role these organizations play in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

IntelliSep is the first and only U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared cellular host diagnostic indicated for use in the emergency department, where over 80% of sepsis cases present. The technology was first implemented at hospitals within the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System (FMOLHS) across Louisiana and Mississippi. Taking only about eight minutes using a standard blood draw, IntelliSep provides clinicians a first-ever look into the biology that causes sepsis, enabling care teams to quickly and confidently identify the proper diagnosis and deliver appropriate care. Through use of the technology, the hospital has reported that the overall risk-adjusted mortality index was reduced by 30% for sepsis patients and patients at risk for sepsis were treated 60 to 70 minutes faster. Patients who were tested with IntelliSep and subsequently admitted spent 1.28 fewer days in the hospital, and the hospital realized an average savings of $1,429 per patient tested.

"Sepsis is more deadly than heart attack and stroke combined. In fact it's the deadliest, costliest and arguably most complex condition facing hospitals today," said Cytovale Co-founder and CEO Ajay Shah. "Our IntelliSep technology gives providers a fast, accurate way to detect or rule-out sepsis. Over the last year, we've demonstrated the clinical, financial and operational impact it's making in hospital emergency departments. We're honored to be recognized for our efforts and look forward to partnering with hospitals and health systems to improve patient care as we continue to expand across the country."

Earlier this year Cytovale won the Digital Health Hub Foundation award for the Biggest Healthcare Savings Story and was named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List.

About Cytovale

Cytovale is committed to improving patient care by pioneering early detection technologies that assess immune activation to accelerate the time it takes to get from triage to life-saving therapies. Cytovale's U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic, IntelliSep®, leverages machine learning and advanced microfluidics to provide Emergency Department clinicians with an objective and highly sensitive early detection tool for sepsis. IntelliSep measures the dysregulated immune system response to infection that would indicate sepsis and generates results in about eight minutes using a standard blood draw. Cytovale is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sands Capital and Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC). For more information, visit www.cytovale.com and follow Cytovale on LinkedIn and X.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

