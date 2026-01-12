Cytovale's IntelliSep® Named Modern Healthcare's Best in Business for Second Consecutive Year

Cytovale's IntelliSep® rapid sepsis test spotlighted for its innovative approach to sepsis care and demonstrated real-world impact in helping hospitals save lives

SAN FRANCISCO and CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovale® , a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on advancing early detection technologies to diagnose fast-moving and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it was recognized for the second consecutive year by Modern Healthcare as a Best in Business of 2025 winner in the medical technology category for its IntelliSep® rapid sepsis test.

IntelliSep is a rapid sepsis test that provides emergency department (ED) clinicians with an objective measure of immune dysregulation, a core driver of sepsis. Delivering results in just eight minutes, the lab test enables rapid risk stratification at triage to accelerate care for high-risk patients and reduce unnecessary interventions for those at low risk.

To date, IntelliSep has been used to evaluate more than 70,000 patients across multiple health systems, with recent real-world studies demonstrating meaningful improvements in clinical outcomes. Hospitals using IntelliSep have reduced the relative rate of sepsis mortality by 39%, shortened hospital length of stay for sepsis patients by nearly a full day and decreased Code Sepsis alerts by 80% . The test also drives more efficient resource allocation in the ED, reducing blood cultures ordered for IntelliSep Band 1 (low-risk) patients by 56%.

"In the ED, the clock starts the moment a patient with suspected infection hits triage. Our first obligation is to identify or rule out life-threatening conditions, like sepsis, early enough to intervene," said Dr. Christopher Thomas, Vice President and Chief Quality Officer at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and Critical Care Physician at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. "IntelliSep is a sensitive, sepsis-specific test that is helping our ED teams more rapidly and confidently detect or rule out sepsis."

The Best in Business program recognizes organizations that are advancing innovation, efficiency, and excellence across the healthcare ecosystem. Honorees are selected based on their ability to demonstrate real-world impact and sustained progress in improving care delivery and operations.

"We are proud to honor this year's recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what's possible in care delivery and operations. Congratulations to this year's honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions."

"This award reflects a growing recognition that sepsis requires a fundamentally different diagnostic approach," said Cytovale Co-founder and CEO Ajay Shah. "Rather than relying on legacy tests that are not specific or sensitive, IntelliSep was built to rapidly and accurately identify immune dysregulation in the ED and support consistent, programmatic sepsis evaluation at triage. As we've expanded adoption across multiple health systems and states, this recognition from Modern Healthcare underscores the importance of bringing purpose-built innovation to the front lines of patient care."

The entire list of winners can be found in the January 12, 2026 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine, and profiles of all the honorees are available online at ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025.

About IntelliSep®

IntelliSep is Cytovale's U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic, the only sepsis diagnostic approved for use in the Emergency Department (ED). IntelliSep leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced microfluidics to provide ED clinicians with an objective and highly sensitive early detection tool for sepsis. IntelliSep assesses the body's dysregulated immune system response to infection and provides a risk score for sepsis within approximately eight minutes using a standard blood draw. For more information, visit cytovale.com/our-solution/intellisep-sepsis-test/ .

About Cytovale®

Cytovale is committed to improving patient care by pioneering early detection technologies that assess immune activation to accelerate the time it takes to get from triage to life-saving therapies. Cytovale developed IntelliSep®, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration-cleared rapid sepsis diagnostic for use with a standard blood draw in Emergency Departments to determine risk of sepsis. Cytovale is based in San Francisco and venture-backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Sands Capital and Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC). For more information, visit cytovale.com and follow Cytovale on LinkedIn .

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions .

