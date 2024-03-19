Cytovale's Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic Test Demonstrates Improved Patient Care and Cost Savings in Hospital Application

Study presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine Conference

IntelliSep, when integrated early in an ED sepsis diagnosis protocol, significantly reduces length of stay for admitted patients, resulting in a savings of $1,429 per patient

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovale® , a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on advancing early detection technologies to diagnose fast-moving and immune-mediated diseases, today announced new data that demonstrates how its IntelliSep® test reduced cost of care and improved efficiency of sepsis care for a large U.S. academic center. The study – "The Fiscal Impact of a Rapid Sepsis Diagnostic in the Emergency Department (ED)" – was independently conducted by Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and was presented at the International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM 2024) Conference.

Sepsis is the leading cause of death and the costliest condition in U.S. hospitals. Because the risk of death increases by up to 8% for each hour that sepsis treatment is delayed , there is a critical need for early detection technologies.

IntelliSep is the first of its kind U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared rapid diagnostic for sepsis indicated for use in the Emergency Department to detect the dysregulated host response to infection that would indicate sepsis. The test generates results in about 8 minutes using a standard blood draw, and can be seamlessly and efficiently integrated into existing care workflows.

The study examining IntelliSep's impact on sepsis care for patients presenting to the ED included 196 control and 413 intervention patients at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, a large academic medical center in Baton Rouge, La. Compared to controls, patients whose care was informed by IntelliSep testing spent less time in the hospital and benefited from more efficient triage, resulting in significant cost savings. On average, the study showed that IntelliSep-informed care led to cost savings of:

$3,624 per inpatient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), associated with 2.42 day reduction in average length of stay (LOS) for these patients

per inpatient admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), associated with 2.42 day reduction in average length of stay (LOS) for these patients $1,930 per non-ICU inpatient, associated with a 1.28 day reduction in average LOS

per non-ICU inpatient, associated with a 1.28 day reduction in average LOS $243 per observation patient

Taken together, this study showed an average cost savings of $1,429 per patient across the entire IntelliSep tested cohort.

In addition to this study, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has also reported a reduction in needle sticks and antibiotic exposure for patients due to increased accuracy in sepsis detection.

"IntelliSep is an entirely new way of approaching sepsis detection. It creates the standard for hospitals to rapidly cut through clinical uncertainty and definitively identify sepsis to improve patient care," said Christopher Thomas, M.D., vice president and chief quality officer at Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and Critical Care Physician at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. "Roughly 20% of patients entering the ED are at risk for sepsis and delayed diagnosis often leads to lengthy hospital stays and increased use of resources. With IntelliSep, we're able to improve patient centered outcomes and accelerate time to treatment for high-risk patients. The combination of cost savings for our patients, paired with a faster time to return home to their families, is a game changer."

About Cytovale®

Cytovale is committed to improving human health by pioneering early detection technologies powered by insightful assessment of immune activation. Comprised of an extraordinary team of life scientists, engineers, clinicians and dreamers, Cytovale intends to accelerate the time it takes to get from triage to life-saving therapies. Learn more about Cytovale and request to implement IntelliSep® in your hospital or care setting through cytovale.com . For updates, follow Cytovale on LinkedIn and X .

SOURCE Cytovale