Cytracom Acquires Telivy; Announces Plans to Deliver Advanced Security Risk Management Capabilities for MSPs

Continues expanding its infrastructure platform built for managed service providers

MCKINNEY, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytracom, a leading provider of infrastructure software for managed service providers (MSPs), today announced the acquisition of Telivy, marking another milestone in the company's evolution to deliver a comprehensive technology platform for MSPs. This strategic investment accelerates Cytracom's expansion into Security and Risk Management (SRM), complementing its established Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions.

The acquisition reflects Cytracom's commitment to addressing the evolving needs of MSPs through an integrated platform approach. By incorporating Telivy's technology, Cytracom will enhance its platform with advanced capabilities in Attack Surface Management (ASM) and Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), enabling MSPs to better serve their clients' security and compliance needs.

"This acquisition represents the next phase in our mission to empower MSPs with comprehensive critical infrastructure solutions," said Zane Conkle, CEO of Cytracom. "As we continue to evolve our platform, we're focused on delivering innovations that help our partners effectively communicate cybersecurity value to their clients and ultimately grow their businesses. The addition of Security and Risk Management capabilities addresses a critical need in the market, and we're excited about the advancements this will bring to our partners."

The platform expansion will enable MSPs to:

Deliver comprehensive security risk assessments and ongoing monitoring through an integrated, MSP-centric approach

Streamline security and compliance processes through alignment with industry frameworks such as NIST CSF and ISO 27001

Demonstrate security program value through automated, stakeholder-focused reporting

Scale their security practice through consolidated tools and unified management workflows

"I founded Telivy with a vision to drive innovation in cybersecurity risk management, making it more accessible and actionable for service providers," said Naren Sathiya, founder of Telivy. "Joining forces with Cytracom presents an incredible opportunity to accelerate this vision. Their track record of innovation and deep understanding of MSP needs makes them the perfect partner to take this technology to the next level. I'm thrilled to join the Cytracom team, lead this new product category, and continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible for MSPs looking to manage their clients' cyber risk."

Through this strategic investment, Cytracom will expand its platform to help MSPs address the increasing complexities of security risk management. The enhanced capabilities will enable partners to deliver comprehensive security solutions while maintaining the efficiency and scalability that are hallmarks of Cytracom's approach to serving the MSP community.

For more information about Cytracom and its expanding platform capabilities, visit cytracom.com.

About Cytracom

Cytracom, a Sverica Capital Management portfolio company, provides critical infrastructure technologies for businesses, delivering cloud-based unified communications and secure networking solutions tailored for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). By simplifying complex technologies, Cytracom ensures that businesses remain connected, secure, and resilient in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our solutions, including UCaaS and SASE platforms, are designed to empower businesses with the essential technologies they need to thrive. Headquartered in McKinney, Texas, Cytracom supports partners and customers across North America. To learn more, visit cytracom.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Liedholm

[email protected]

SOURCE Cytracom