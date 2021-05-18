Cytracom Appoints MSP Community Veteran John Tippett as Chief Operating Officer

"Led by the success of our partner network, we have experienced exponential growth, expanded our product portfolio, and continue to aggressively innovate," said Zane Conkle, CEO and Co-Founder of Cytracom. "We set out to find a senior leader to accelerate this trend while maintaining a relentless commitment to keeping our MSP partners and customers at the center of the business. John is that leader."

Tippett is an MSP industry veteran with unique expertise in go-to-market strategy, customer experience, operations and product management. As Cytracom's first COO, he is responsible for translating the company's vision into action by scaling its operating model across all teams. This strategic addition to the executive team will support and further Cytracom's mission to ' Connect the Modern Workforce '.

"I've known Zane and several of the Cytracom team members for many years and have always been impressed with their ability to innovate and achieve consistent growth," said Tippett. "Cytracom is a product- and engineering-led company with deep roots in the MSP community, and there is an amazing market opportunity ahead with communications and connectivity for small and medium sized businesses, especially in the new distributed workforce. I'm excited to join the team."

A long-standing member of the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), Tippett served as chair of the Managed Services Community and is a member of the Ambassador Program. He was awarded inaugural CompTIA Member of the Year in 2016, which recognizes a single member each year who demonstrates outstanding service to the organization and the IT industry.

Tippett has more than 25 years of experience in the technology industry and MSP community. He most recently served as Vice President at Datto (MSP) where he launched Datto Networking globally into the IT channel after the company acquired Open Mesh.

Prior to Datto, Tippett was Vice President of New Markets at SnapAV. In this role, he focused on the distinct product and distribution needs of IT solution providers and led expansion into the IT channel. Before joining the vendor community, he founded and grew a managed services practice, as well as a low voltage security and home automation business.

About Cytracom

Cytracom is Connecting the Modern Workforce by empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with powerful yet intuitive cloud-based communication solutions. Cytracom is exclusively available through its extensive network of managed service providers (MSPs) across the United States. The partner program offers tools and solutions that enable MSPs to efficiently deploy and manage the full product suite for their SMB clients. This unique channel focus combined with a purpose-built and innovation-focused product line delivers an unparalleled solution in the market. To learn more visit cytracom.com .

Contact:

Noah Sessions

Cytracom

469.607.8787

[email protected]

SOURCE Cytracom