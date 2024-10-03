Cytracom Appoints Rob McDonald as Chief Product Officer to Scale Innovation and Expand Growth

New Leadership to Drive Product Strategy Across SASE and UCaaS Solutions

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytracom, a leader in providing Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions for managed service providers (MSPs), is excited to announce the appointment of Rob McDonald as Chief Product Officer (CPO). McDonald will oversee Cytracom's product portfolio, ensuring the company's continued focus on innovation while scaling its existing solutions to meet the evolving needs of today's MSPs.

McDonald joins Cytracom from Virtru, where he played a key role in product development and innovation. His expertise in launching new products while scaling established solutions positions Cytracom for continued success, with a strategic focus on driving both its security and communications platforms forward while laying the groundwork for future offerings. His appointment further strengthens the company's leadership team as Cytracom continues to deliver on its mission to empower MSPs with secure, scalable solutions.

"We're thrilled to have Rob McDonald on board as Chief Product Officer," said Zane Conkle, CEO of Cytracom. "Rob's diverse background as an engineer, operator, and product leader gives him a unique depth of understanding that perfectly aligns with our strategic goals. His ability to translate hands-on operational experience into strategic product development is what sets him apart, and we're confident that his leadership will drive both innovation and growth for our MSP partners."

McDonald brings extensive experience from his time at Virtru, where he successfully led product teams in building secure, scalable software solutions. His deep understanding of both security and communications technologies makes him uniquely qualified to oversee Cytracom's current products while positioning the company to introduce additional solutions that integrate seamlessly into its platform.

"I'm excited to join Cytracom at such a dynamic time in its growth," McDonald said. "Cytracom's product portfolio is already driving incredible value for MSPs, and I look forward to working with the team to build on that success. Together, we'll innovate and grow our offerings while continuing to provide the exceptional solutions our partners rely on."

Under McDonald's leadership, Cytracom will continue to focus on growing both its communications and security product lines by keeping innovation at the forefront of our strategy. His background in launching new products and scaling existing ones will be crucial as Cytracom looks to introduce new solutions that address the evolving needs of MSPs in a secure and connected world.

About Cytracom

Cytracom delivers infrastructure software purpose-built to empower managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals (ITSPs) with cloud solutions that connect and secure both traditional and hybrid workforces. Our secure access service edge (SASE) solution provides identity-based network security and connectivity, enabling businesses to deploy zero-trust networks, enforce compliance, and eliminate traditional firewalls and VPNs.

Our unified communications suite (UCaaS) uniquely aligns with the operating needs of MSPs, enabling seamless communication and collaboration for businesses regardless of physical location. As the communication and security needs of the workforce evolve, Cytracom continues to deliver powerful yet intuitive solutions that enable MSPs and ITSPs to meet the challenges of security, compliance, and connectivity. Cytracom is a Sverica Portfolio Company headquartered in Allen, TX. www.cytracom.com

