Cytracom Continues to Attract Top Channel Talent, Announces Nikhil Harsh as Senior Vice President of Sales and Revenue Operations

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytracom, a leading provider of innovative products and services exclusively for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), is excited to announce the addition of Nikhil Harsh as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Revenue Operations.

Nikhil brings with him a robust background that is perfectly aligned with Cytracom's growth objectives including an extensive background in helping MSPs roll out and standardize their tech stack on best-in-class solutions such as PSA, RMM, BCDR, networking, and others. Holding an MBA and an extensive history in financial analysis, Nikhil's credentials speak to his capability. What stands out is his profound experience in the MSP channel. As a senior leader of Datto, he played a pivotal role in its exponential growth through revenue operations management, sales, partner success management, and overseeing several strategic acquisitions.

John Tippett, COO of Cytracom, said, "The addition of Nikhil to our leadership team fortifies our unyielding dedication to MSPs. His track record, combined with our commitment to elevate our operating capabilities, promises a transformative journey ahead. With rapidly evolving technical solutions, our partners must receive exceptional support to help sell these solutions and grow their businesses while connecting and securing their clients. Adding Nikhil to our team bolsters that support and will accelerate our ability to help our partners drive value in their local markets."

When asked about his goals in this position, Harsh commented, "It is of utmost importance for MSPs to move beyond legacy firewalls and offer a complete managed security practice to methodically grow and maintain their business. To remain competitive and keep their clients protected, they need enterprise-grade solutions. MSPs are faced with a choice, adjust to the changes happening in the channel, or fail. Cytracom's ControlOne platform offers a unique solution in the market and I'm excited for the opportunity ahead. Further, the strategic integration of security and unified communications is a stand-out differentiator in the managed services market."

As Harsh begins his tenure with the company, CEO Zane Conkle added, "Cytracom is committed to pushing the boundaries on the technology available to our partners by driving innovation across the MSP channel. Our rapid growth is a testament to the needs in the market, as well as our unique ability to meet those needs with transformative solutions. Harsh joining the team further illustrates our ability to attract top talent and accelerate our pace of development. Through our growth, we continue to pursue our mission of connecting the modern workforce."

Cytracom remains steadfast in its focus on MSPs, ensuring that our groundbreaking products and services are readily available to them. With the inclusion of Nikhil Harsh, we are underscoring our dedication to strengthening our leadership, ensuring that the growing demands of MSPs are met, and reinforcing our mission to lead the MSP-centric services landscape.

Cytracom delivers infrastructure software purpose-built to empower managed service providers (MSPs) with cloud solutions that connect and secure both traditional and hybrid workforces. Our secure access service edge (SASE) solution provides identity-based network security and connectivity within a single platform that enables businesses to deploy zero-trust networks, enforce compliance, and eliminate traditional firewalls and VPNs. Our unified communications suite (UCaaS) uniquely aligns with the operating needs of MSPs and enables their customers to experience seamless communication and collaboration regardless of physical location. These solutions combine to deliver a purpose-built communications, security and networking platform that is exclusively available to Cytracom channel partners.

Press Contact:

Maggie Stevens

Director of Marketing

mstevens@cytracom.com

SOURCE Cytracom