CYTRACOM SIGNALS 2023 AS "THE YEAR OF THE MSP" - DOUBLES DOWN ON CHANNEL PARTNER ENABLEMENT

Work from anywhere and cloud everywhere are placing more demands for and on MSPs to make IT work secure for every business and everyone 24/7/365

DALLAS, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel leader CYTRACOM is making it easier for MSPs to answer the call of businesses worldwide to make IT work smarter, faster, and more secure with continued investments in its people, platform, and program.

With economic uncertainty and reliance on IT abundant, CYTRACOM Co-founder and CEO Zane Conkle is bullish on the growing demand for MSPs and their proven ability to bring greater confidence, secure collaboration, and industry-specific compliance to corporations of all sizes.

"Businesses - now more than ever - need the support of MSPs to stay connected, be agile and work secure from anywhere," says Conkle. "By standardizing on CYTRACOM's unique portfolio and taking full advantage of our partner program, MSPs are able to compete at the highest levels of the market and deliver exceptional service and value in any economy."

The only VoIP, Networking and Security provider to innovate exclusively for channel partners, CYTRACOM is doubling down on its commitment and investment in the MSP community in 2023. Among the first wave of announcements is the appointment of celebrated community builder and channel leader Jim Hamilton to the company post of Vice President of Channel.

"Jim comes to us with more than 30 years of experience in the IT channel including a decade of leading CompTIA's channel communities and years spent creating the MSP business process and technical fundamentals of one of the world's first and foremost RMM providers," says CYTRACOM COO John Tippett . "Jim's a great collaborator and is working fast to bring CYTRACOM closer to our partners and create additional resources to accelerate our mutual growth and make 2023 the year of the MSP."

Additionally, CYTRACOM is readying the next generation of its ControlOne platform and CYTRACOM Partner Program. Among the new platform features anticipated are expanded third-party integrations, silent RMM deployment options, and enhanced user and identity management.

Under Hamilton's leadership, CYTRACOM's Partner Program will introduce a series of on-demand educational and training resources focused on best practices, and business enablement tools and training around marketing, sales, and technology. Hamilton will also lead the expansion of CYTRACOM's strategic vendor partnerships, further extending the capabilities of the ControlOne platform.

"With the right people, processes, and platform in play, MSPs are motivated and better positioned to serve as an essential and trusted advisor to their customers and as an influencer within the global economic ecosystem," concludes Hamilton. "2023 will be a defining year for the MSP and CYTRACOM, and I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing team and help MSPs everywhere grow their businesses by taking control of the cloud and delivering an exceptional experience to their customers."

Channel partners on the road can engage the CYTRACOM team at the upcoming Robin Robins Bootcamp in Nashville, TN, April 11-14.

About CYTRACOM

Cytracom delivers infrastructure software purpose-built to empower managed service providers (MSPs) with cloud solutions that connect and secure both traditional and hybrid workforces. Our secure access service edge (SASE) solution provides identity-based network security and connectivity within a single platform that enables businesses to deploy zero-trust networks, enforce compliance and eliminate traditional firewalls and VPNs. Our unified communications suite (UCaaS) uniquely aligns with the operating needs of MSPs and enables their customers to experience seamless communication and collaboration regardless of physical location. Together, these solutions deliver a communications, security and networking platform that is exclusively available to Cytracom channel partners.

To learn more visit www.cytracom.com .

