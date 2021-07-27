Cytrellis Announces FDA Clearance for Breakthrough ellacor™ Micro-Coring™ Technology

WOBURN, Mass., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis announces that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared their first proprietary product, the ellacor system with Micro-Coring technology, for the treatment of moderate to severe wrinkles in the mid to lower face. This minimally-invasive, first-in-category device safely and effectively removes micro-sized portions of excess skin without surgery, thermal energy or evidence of scarring.

"We are thrilled to receive this FDA clearance for our Micro-Coring technology. It is a result of our team's extensive research and collaboration with leading physicians in the aesthetics industry. We have developed a truly innovative device," shared Karen Cronholm, President and CEO of Cytrellis. "Ellacor is a simple, yet more effective procedure that provides patients and physicians with what they have been asking for - natural looking results."

Based on the initial research and ingenuity of its scientific founders, Dr. William Austen Jr. and Dr. Rox Anderson, Cytrellis was able to bring this technology from concept to fruition. The novel system mechanically removes full-thickness cores of skin. "It can remove as much skin as some surgical procedures without scarring," said William G. Austen, Jr. MD, Chief of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Chief of Burn Surgery at MGH in Boston, MA and Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School.

"Cytrellis has created a new treatment option for aging skin. For some patients, we can use this technology instead of lasers or conventional surgery, allowing for faster healing time without burns or scarring," stated Rox Anderson, MD, Director of the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at MGH and Harvard Medical School Professor of Dermatology.

Cytrellis is a medical technology company that is dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique categories of aesthetic devices which emphasize safety, efficacy, and improved quality of life for our patients. Cytrellis's first product, ellacor, is a novel, proprietary system with Micro-Coring technology designed to remove excess skin associated with aging, without surgery or evidence of scarring. Ellacor provides aesthetic practitioners with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin and to help restore youthful beauty.

