Cytrellis® Biosystems Reaches New Milestone with 100th ellacor® System Delivered

Innovative Micro-Coring® Technology Continues to Build Momentum and Expand Availability Nationwide

WOBURN, Mass., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, a pioneer in novel medical aesthetic solutions, celebrates the delivery of the 100th ellacor system with Micro-Coring Technology. This milestone, and continued adoption of ellacor into prestigious practices, further exemplifies physician confidence in this novel, non-surgical approach to scarless skin removal.

"With ellacor, we are developing a completely new vertical in the aesthetics space and are highly encouraged to see Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons embrace our patented dermal Micro-Coring Technology nationwide. Accelerated physician adoption reinforces our position that there is a substantial treatment gap between energy based aesthetic devices and facelifts where ellacor can now be utilized," says Jason Richey, President & CEO of Cytrellis Biosystems. "As a first to market technology, we prioritize education and training to maximize the value that ellacor can deliver to our patients and physician practices. This is just the beginning as we work towards shaping the future of aesthetic possibilities."

Since becoming FDA-cleared, ellacor with patented Micro-Coring Technology has become the sought-after modality in the aesthetic space for the removal of sagging and unwanted skin. The Micro-Coring procedure precisely removes up to 12,000 cores of tissue without scarring, resulting in the reduction of wrinkles in the mid to lower face.

"The decision to add another system into the practice is never an easy one, but ellacor stood out to me as it is truly in a class of its own with its ability to remove sagging skin without surgery," says Michael Abrouk, M.D., dermatologist at Skin Associates of South Florida. "I had an extremely positive clinical experience working with ellacor during my specialized fellowship training in Lasers and Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery at the Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. This hands-on experience, combined with the use of ellacor by respected peers, led our team to adopt the system into our own practice. We are incredibly excited to now offer the ellacor Micro-Coring procedure to our patients to fill the gap between minimally invasive treatments and surgery, and to continue to remain at the cutting edge of technological innovation."

About the ellacor

In a class of its own, the ellacor System with Micro-Coring Technology was developed to provide a novel solution for the removal of skin associated with aging by addressing moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid to lower face.

The technology works by precisely removing full thickness cores of dermal and epidermal tissue with a 22 gauge (410 micron) hollow needle. This approach requires no thermal energy, and the diameter of the needle ensures the risk of scarring to the patient is negligible.

The ellacor System with Micro-Coring technology is indicated for use by medical professionals for the treatment of moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid to lower face in adults aged 22 years or older with Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis is a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices. Cytrellis' first product, ellacor with Micro-Coring Technology, is a novel, proprietary system that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles.

Ellacor provides aesthetic practitioners with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin and to help restore youthful beauty.

SOURCE Cytrellis Biosystems