Cytrellis to Present at the Annual Meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS)

WOBURN, Mass., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrellis Biosystems, a pioneer in novel medical aesthetic solutions, announced today that clinical data related to ellacor® and its proprietary Micro-Coring® Technology will be presented during the annual meeting of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS), which will take place from April 11th - 14th in Baltimore, Maryland.

ellacor data will be highlighted in three oral presentations throughout the meeting:

Title: Dermal Micro-Coring Device For The Treatment Of Moderate To Severe Perioral And Medial Cheek Rhytids

Presenting Author: Nicole Salame, MD

Date and Time: April 11th at 7:36 AM EST

Title: Evolving/Emerging Technology: Device Demonstrations

Presenting Author: Mat Avram, MD

Date and Time: April 12th at 8:35 AM

Title: Novel Dermal Micro-Coring Device for Skin Laxity on the Submentum and Neck: Early Data

Presenting Author: Roy Geronemus, MD

Date and Time: April 14th at 8:27 AM

"Cytrellis continues to pioneer robust research around the usage of the ellacor treatment," said Jason Richey, President & CEO, at Cytrellis. "We are thrilled to present such strong clinical data at one of the premier scientific meetings in the field of medical lasers and energy-based technologies."

About ellacor®

The ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is the first-and-only non-surgical procedure to remove sagging skin on the micro-scale. This pioneering system targets moderate and severe wrinkles in the mid and lower face, setting new standards in skin revitalization. Utilizing the groundbreaking, patented Micro-Coring® technology, the ellacor® system precisely removes full thickness cores of dermal and epidermal tissue with a 22 gauge (410 microns) hollow needle without thermal energy. The needle's minimal diameter minimizes any potential scarring risk, prioritizing patient safety and satisfaction. Indicated for use by qualified medical professionals, the ellacor® system with Micro-Coring® technology is designed for adults aged 22 years or older, encompassing Fitzpatrick skin types I-IV. For more information visit ellacor.com.

About Cytrellis Biosystems

Cytrellis is a medical technology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class aesthetic devices. Cytrellis' first product, ellacor® system with Micro-Coring technology, is a novel, proprietary system that removes sagging skin to address moderate and severe wrinkles. Ellacor® provides aesthetic practitioners with an unprecedented ability to improve age-related changes in skin to help restore youthful beauty.

