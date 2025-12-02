Cytrence Introduces Kiwi+: A New Generation of Kiwi KVM Tools for Engineering and IT Professionals

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytrence today announced the Kiwi+ family, a significant advancement of its original Kiwi KVM. The Kiwi+ lineup introduces three specialized models: Kiwi+ Drive, Kiwi+ USB, and Kiwi+ Net, each addressing a different category of device-management challenges for engineering and IT professionals.

Cytrence Kiwi+ Family

As Kiwi KVMs continue to see widespread adoption in engineering, enterprise IT, and field operations everywhere, Cytrence has gained a wealth of customer feedback and insights, which highlighted the need to expand Kiwi beyond the KVM interface to support the most common device-management use cases, such as

Large file transfer between computers

OS patching and installation

Flexible and secure network communications

Kiwi+ Drive: All-in-One KVM with Built-in Storage

Kiwi+ Drive integrates a built-in 32GB storage module, enabling users to copy files, perform recovery tasks, and even boot or install OS directly from the built-in drive. Tasks that once required repeatedly juggling USB drives can now be completed through the Kiwi App with just a few clicks.

Kiwi+ USB: Bring Your Own Device Flexibility

For operations that require external USB peripherals, Kiwi+ USB adds a full-featured USB High-Speed port that allows these devices to be connected directly to Kiwi+ and switched between the Host and Target systems instantly.

Kiwi+ Net: Secure, Direct Networking Between Computers

As most modern device-management workflows rely heavily on network connections, Kiwi+ Net integrates a dedicated Ether-link that forms a point-to-point Fast Ethernet connection between the host and target computers. Without relying on LAN or Wi-Fi, users can perform file sharing, run client-server applications, or debug software across the link. With Kiwi+ Net, the Host computer can become a proxy or even an iPXE server for the Target system.

By introducing the Kiwi+ family, Cytrence continues its mission to deliver compact, secure, and high-performance tools that simplify device management for engineering and IT teams. To learn more about Cytrence Kiwi+, visit https://www.cytrence.com/kiwiplus

About Cytrence

Cytrence develops secure and reliable hardware/software tools for managing diverse computing devices for the future of enterprise IT and robotic engineering. Leveraging full-stack ownership and a security-first approach, Cytrence enables organizations to simplify workflows, improve efficiency, and strengthen operational resilience. The company is committed to advancing the future of device management and automation.

