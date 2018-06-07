CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc's Aldoxorubicin Clinical Data Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting

Fifty-two patients from a Phase 1/2 study of aldoxorubicin and ifosfamide/mesna, and a Phase 3 study using aldoxorubicin alone were evaluated. Data from a global Phase 2 (INNO-206-P2-STS-01) and Phase 3 (P3-STS-01) clinical study of doxorubicin versus aldoxorubicin was also reviewed. Cardiac function was evaluated by echocardiogram at regular intervals. The median cumulative dose of aldoxorubicin was 2,800 mg/m2 (range 1,500-9,000 mg/m2), equivalent to 2,080 mg/m2 (range 1,115-6,687 mg/m2) of doxorubicin. Results from the study showed that no patient developed any sign or symptom of clinical congestive heart failure. Ventricular ejection fractions ranged from 45-74% baseline, and 50-77% at the end of treatment, with the median being 60% both at the beginning and at the end of treatment.

"Doxorubicin's use in treating sarcomas has always been limited due to its known cardiotoxicity profile," said Sant Chawla M.D., F.R.A.C.P., Director of the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica and Principal Investigator for both studies. "The data presented this year at ASCO show that aldoxorubicin can be administered safely alone, or with continuous infusion of ifosfamide/mesna, without causing cardiotoxicity. Importantly, no clinically significant cardiac problems were observed with median cumulative dose of aldoxorubicin of 2,800 mg/m2, which is equivalent to 2,080 mg/m2 of doxorubicin. These results continue to build upon the growing body of safety data for aldoxorubicin."

CytRx out-licensed global development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for aldoxorubicin to NantCell, Inc., a private subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC, in July 2017.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting is one of the largest and most influential conferences in the field. It is an international gathering that brings together more than 40,000 oncology professionals, thought leaders, patient advocates and the general public to present cutting-edge treatment modalities, discuss new therapies, and debate ongoing controversies. The 2018 meeting will take place in Chicago, June 1 through June 5. ASCO provides conference attendees with a variety of perspectives on treatment through debates, tumor boards, presentations of abstracts, and Meet the Professor sessions. New in 2018, the conference will feature ASCO Voices, a thought-provoking one-hour session devoted to the presentation of 7-minute long talks that convey the speaker's ideas and passion, without incorporating slides, data or figures of any kind.

CytRx Corporation (Nasdaq: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. CytRx's wholly owned subsidiary, Centurion BioPharma Corporation, is focused on advancing a portfolio of novel, anti-cancer drug candidates that employ its LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology, a discovery engine designed to leverage the Company's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies. A critical element of the LADR™ platform is its ability to bind anti-cancer molecules to albumin, the most ubiquitous protein in human blood plasma, and then to release the highly potent cytotoxic payload at the tumor site. This technology allows for the delivery of higher doses of drug directly to the tumor, while avoiding much of the off-target toxicity observed with the parent molecules. CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

