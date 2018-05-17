CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc's Aldoxorubicin Clinical Data to be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting

Fifty-two patients enrolled in a Phase 1/2 study of aldoxorubicin and ifosfamide/mesna, and a Phase 3 study using aldoxorubicin alone were treated for at least 6 cycles with aldoxorubicin at either 250 mg/m2 or 350 mg/m2 per dose intravenously every 3 weeks. Cardiac function was evaluated by echocardiogram at regular intervals every two cycles until the end of treatment and every six months following completion of the treatment. The cumulative aldoxorubicin dose ranged from 1000 to 7500 mg/m2. Results from this study show these cumulative doses did not significantly change echo cardiogram assessed cardiac function.

"While doxorubicin, either alone or in combination with ifosfamide, is still considered standard therapy for sarcomas, this new data adds to the growing body of evidence showing that aldoxorubicin, either alone or in combination with ifosfamide, may be able to improve antitumor activity without typical doxorubicin associated cardiac toxicity," said Sant Chawla M.D., F.R.A.C.P., Director of the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica, Principal Investigator for both studies, and co-author of the abstract. "We are pleased to present such important data showing aldoxorubicin's lack of cardiotoxicity up to the doxorubicin equivalent dose of 7500 mg/m2, and look forward to its further clinical development."

CytRx out-licensed global development, manufacturing, and commercialization rights for aldoxorubicin to NantCell, Inc., a private subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC, in July 2017.

Details for the poster presentation at ASCO 2018:

Title: Lack of cardiac toxicity in patients treated with Aldoxorubicin with Doxorubicin equivalent doses beyond 1000mg/m2

Lead Author: Dr. Kamalesh Kumar Sankhala, of the Sarcoma Oncology Center in Santa Monica

Abstract #: 11585

Poster Session Title: Sarcoma

Date and Time: Saturday, June 2, 2018, 8:00 – 11:30 AM CT

The American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting is one of the largest and most influential conferences in the field. It is an international gathering that brings together more than 40,000 oncology professionals, thought leaders, patient advocates and the general public to present cutting-edge treatment modalities, discuss new therapies, and debate ongoing controversies. The 2018 meeting will take place in Chicago, June 1 through June 5. ASCO provides conference attendees with a variety of perspectives on treatment through debates, tumor boards, presentations of abstracts, and Meet the Professor sessions. New in 2018, the conference will feature ASCO Voices, a thought-provoking one-hour session devoted to the presentation of 7-minute long talks that convey the speaker's ideas and passion, without incorporating slides, data or figures of any kind.

CytRx Corporation (Nasdaq: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical Company specializing in research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. CytRx is rapidly expanding its pipeline of ultra-high potency oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage CytRx's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies. Aldoxorubicin, CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of NantCell, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from NantCell, Inc.; our ability to develop new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on our LADR™ technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx's most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

