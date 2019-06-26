CytRx Corporation Highlights Patent Issued for New Aldoxorubicin Formulation

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR), a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology, today highlighted that it has been issued a patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering the formulation, storage, delivery and administration of aldoxorubicin at room temperature. Aldoxorubicin rights were exclusively licensed by CytRx to NantCell, Inc. in July 2017. The new patent, which issued on June 25, 2019 as U.S. Patent No. 10,328,093 and is titled "Anthracycline Formulations," covers a reconstituted formula of aldoxorubicin that stabilizes the compound, solubilizes it in ethanol and water, and eliminates the need for cold handling, allowing it to be administered to patients in all potential disease indications at room temperature.

"CytRx's confidence in the potential for aldoxorubicin to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with various types of cancers was further established with the newly issued patent which enhances aldoxorubicin's ease of use in real-world medical settings," said Eric Curtis, CytRx's President and Chief Operating Officer. "The storage, delivery and administration of aldoxorubicin at room temperature creates advantages, enhancing the drug's appeal for both patients and physicians across any of aldoxorubicin's potential disease indications."

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company with expertise in discovering and developing new therapeutics to treat patients with high unmet needs. CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. In addition, CytRx's other drug candidate, arimoclomol, has been out-licensed to Orphazyme A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange: ORPHA). Orphazyme is testing arimoclomol in four indications including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease and sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM). CytRx Corporation's website is www.cytrx.com.

About Centurion BioPharma Corporation

CytRx's subsidiary, Centurion BioPharma Corporation, is focused on the development of personalized medicine that is designed to transform solid tumor treatment. This transformational strategy combines a portfolio of novel, anti-cancer drug candidates that employ LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology, a discovery engine designed to leverage Centurion's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of breakthrough anti-cancer therapies with a unique albumin companion diagnostic (ACDx) that can help identify patients who are most likely to benefit from treatment with the LADR™-derived therapies. A critical element of the LADR™ platform is its ability to bind anti-cancer molecules to circulating albumin, the most ubiquitous protein in human blood plasma, and then to release the highly potent cytotoxic payload at the tumor site. This technology allows for the delivery of higher doses of drug directly to the tumor, while avoiding much of the off-target toxicity observed with the parent molecules. Centurion BioPharma Corporation's website is www.centurionbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the potential for aldoxorubicin to transform cancer treatment; the appeal of the reconstituted formula for patients and physicians; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from NantCell, Inc.; risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of Orphazyme A/S to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use arimoclomol; the ability of Orphazyme A/S to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use arimoclomol; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from Orphazyme A/S; Centurion BioPharma Corporation's ability to develop and finance new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on its LADR™ technology platform; our ability to attract potential licensees; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx's most recent annual report.

All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

