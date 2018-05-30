CytRx Corporation to Present at 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

Mr. Caloz will discuss the LADR™ platform, its broad potential in treating various tumor types, its advantages over antibody drug conjugates and an example of a LADR™ surrogate product proof of concept (aldoxorubicin). He will also address the goal of obtaining pharmaceutical partnerships to develop the LADR™ pipeline candidates that are eligible for Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. Additionally, Mr. Caloz will discuss ongoing clinical studies of aldoxorubicin conducted by NantCell, who owns the worldwide license and IND for the product.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap investment space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In excess of 1,000 people are expected to attend the Invitational, to hear presentations from more than 200 leading microcap companies. The company's website, ldmicro.com, is a portal that provides exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50-$300M.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation (Nasdaq: CYTR) is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. CytRx is rapidly expanding its pipeline of ultra-high potency oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage CytRx's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies. Aldoxorubicin, CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of NantCell, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from NantCell, Inc.; our ability to develop new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on our LADR™ technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx's most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Michelle Carroll

(212) 600-1902

michelle@argotpartners.com

