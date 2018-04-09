CytRx Corporation to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 Conference

To access the conference call, dial 844-358-6753 (U.S. and Canada) or 216-562-0397 (international callers) and enter the conference ID number: 2798507. A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.cytrx.com, under News & Events – Events Calendar. A replay of the call and webcast will begin approximately two hours after the live call has ended. To access the replay, dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international callers) and enter the conference ID number: 2798507.

The posters are:

SUPERIOR EFFICACY OF NOVEL ALBUMIN-BINDING AURISTATIN E-BASED DRUGS COMPARED TO AURISTATIN E IN A PANEL OF HUMAN XENOGRAFT MODELS IN MICE.

Session Category and Title: Cancer Chemistry; Drug Delivery

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, April 17, 2018 8: 00 AM - 12:00 PM

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 30

Poster Board Number: 3





Session Category and Title: Cancer Chemistry; Target Based Drug Discovery

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 16, 2018; 8: 00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 30

Poster Board Number: 12





Session Category and Title: Cancer Chemistry; Antitumor Agents

Session Date and Time: Monday, April 16, 2018 1: 00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: McCormick Place South, Exhibit Hall A, Poster Section 30

Poster Board Number: 1

Copies of the posters will be available on the CytRx website (www.cytrx.com) under the "Investor Relations - Presentations" tab on Tuesday, April 17, approximately one hour following the last presentation.

About CytRx Corporation

CytRx Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. CytRx is also rapidly expanding its pipeline of ultra-high potency oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR™ (Linker Activated Drug Release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage CytRx's expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of a new class of potential breakthrough anti-cancer therapies. Aldoxorubicin, CytRx's most advanced drug conjugate, is an improved version of the widely used anti-cancer drug doxorubicin and has been out-licensed to NantCell, Inc.

About AACR

AACR is the oldest and largest scientific organization in the world focused on every aspect of high-quality, innovative cancer research. Its reputation for scientific breadth and excellence attract the premier researchers in the field. The organization's programs and services foster the exchange of knowledge and new ideas among scientists dedicated to cancer research, provide training opportunities for the next generation of cancer researchers, and increase public understanding of cancer. Presentations at the AACR Annual Meeting will cover the latest basic, translational, clinical, and prevention-focused research in the field, including important areas such as early detection, cancer interception, and survivorship in all populations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties relating to the ability of NantCell, Inc., to obtain regulatory approval for its products that use aldoxorubicin; the ability of NantCell, Inc., to manufacture and commercialize products or therapies that use aldoxorubicin; the amount, if any, of future milestone and royalty payments that we may receive from NantCell, Inc.; our ability to develop new ultra-high potency drug candidates based on our LADR™ technology platform; and other risks and uncertainties described in the most recent annual and quarterly reports filed by CytRx with the Securities and Exchange Commission and current reports filed since the date of CytRx's most recent annual report. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to CytRx on the date the statements are first published. CytRx undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Michelle Carroll (212) 600-1902

michelle@argotpartners.com

