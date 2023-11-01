Cyviation, the First Company Focusing on Aircraft Cybersecurity, Establishes U.S. Office Furthering Its Expansion

News provided by

Cyviation

01 Nov, 2023, 11:42 ET

Aviation Chairman and Security Veteran Arik Arad Appointed Head of U.S. Headquarters

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyviation, the first cybersecurity company focusing on aircraft security by providing multiple layers of resilience ranging from fleet assessment and aircrew training to aviation security SIEM, has established an office in the U.S. and named a head of the Americas to lead the company's expansion, after announcing its additional $4 million raise.

The U.S. headquarters of Cyviation, located in New York, will be led by Chairman Arik Arad. Mr. Arad has over 30 years of business knowledge in growing global companies and a wealth of international business development and investment experience. In addition to being Chairman of Cyviation, Mr. Arad is a Partner at Stonecourt Capital and was previously an operating partner at Pegasus Capital Advisors.

"In a time marked by unprecedented international risks and escalating cyber threats, our dedication lies in furnishing the aviation industry with unmatched cybersecurity safeguards, ultimately heightening safety standards," stated Mr. Arad. "I am enthusiastic about the positive impact our global presence will bring, ensuring that clients worldwide will also benefit from the superior safety protocols Cyviation offers."

Cyviation's CEO, Avi Tenenbaum, added, "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, expanding our cybersecurity solutions to North America and broadening our global footprint. As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, our mission remains steadfast: to empower the aviation industry with robust defenses and proactive strategies. This expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to fortify businesses worldwide against ever-growing cyber risks."

Cyviation provides aircraft cyber event management and intrusion detection for commercial aircraft and private jets with the leading model of aviation cybersecurity, ensuring safe, secure, and proactive defensive measures, and supports airlines and operators' compliance with upcoming regulations.

As a testament to Cyviation's continued growth and innovation, the company secured a U.S. patent for their novel technology capable of identifying cyber threats within the plane cockpit and avionics systems.

Together with the Cyviation team, Mr. Arad will be working to secure air travel for passengers and cargo by helping airlines address and mitigate cyber vulnerability in its fleet.  

About Cyviation
Launched in 2021, Cyviation dedicates its resources to shielding commercial airlines and private jets from cyber adversaries. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and in New York, the firm's vision encompasses a vast global footprint in its ambitious expansion roadmap.

Media Contact: Brigit Hennaman
Rubenstein Public Relations
[email protected]
212-805-3005

SOURCE Cyviation

Also from this source

Cyviation, the First Company Focusing on Aircraft Cybersecurity, Announces an additional $4M Raise, Securing Initial Fleets in both Commercial and Private Aviation

Cyviation, the first cybersecurity company focusing on aircraft security by providing multiple layers of resilience ranging from fleet assessment and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.