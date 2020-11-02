Cyware Adds Anthony Belfiore and Zach Sivertson to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , the leading provider of threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions, today announced the addition of Aon Chief Security Officer Anthony Belfiore and Mercato Partner's Prelude Managing Director Zach Sivertson to its board of directors. Belfiore and Sivertson bring over 30 years of combined experience in cybersecurity to Cyware's board.

"At Cyware, we are continuously working to provide more value to our customers and scale our company in the years to come," said Anuj Goel, CEO and co-founder, Cyware. "Zach and Anthony bring a unique blend of executive leadership and cybersecurity experience that will allow us to reach our next level of success."

Currently serving as the Chief Security Officer at Aon, Anthony Belfiore oversees the global operations for Physical Security, Cybersecurity, IT Risk, Fraud, Investigations, and Business Continuity across more than 120 countries. Belfiore has over 20 years of experience as a dynamic security and technology business leader. He was previously head of IT infrastructure for First Data Corporation (FDC), the largest payment processor in the world. Prior to FDC, he was the global CISO for JP Morgan Chase and has held numerous other Cybersecurity and Information Risk Management leadership positions with UBS, Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Booz Allen & Hamilton. Additionally, Belfiore serves on the Board of Directors for Tanium.

"Cyware has been able to stand out in a crowded space in the cybersecurity market by focusing on solutions that bring real, lasting value to their customers. Their solutions provide quicker time to value for users, while also enabling them with sustainable optimizations and improvements to their security operations," said Anthony Belfiore. "I'm thrilled to be working with this talented team and looking forward to contributing to Cyware's future success."

As Managing Director of Prelude, Zach Sivertson brings experience in the operational, technical, and private equity realms. Before joining Prelude, Sivertson was a product executive at Symantec. At Symantec, Zach oversaw Product Management, pricing, and strategy for a $1B+ cybersecurity portfolio deployed in 85%+ of the Fortune Global 2000. Before Symantec, Sivertson has held product positions at Blue Coat Systems (sold to Symantec for $4.6B) and WorkFront & Aplifi (sold to iPipeline). He also ran I.T. operations at Sentry West Insurance, as well as started multiple technology companies spanning education technology and consumer communication.

"I'm honored to be working with Cyware at such an exciting time for the company," said Zach Sivertson. "Cyware's solutions deliver the critical capabilities and flexibility that are needed to protect organizations in today's evolving and increasing threat landscape."

About Cyware

Cyware offers the technology organizations need to build a virtual cyber fusion center. With separate but integrated solutions including an advanced threat intel platform (TIP), vendor-agnostic security automation (SOAR), and security case management, organizations are able to increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burn out. Cyware's virtual cyber fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. To learn more about Cyware, visit cyware.com.

