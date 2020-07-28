Cyware Announces Integration with VMware Carbon Black to Provide Automated Threat Detection and Remediation to Improve SOC Workflows

NEW YORK, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , a leading provider of threat intelligence and cyber fusion solutions, today announced an integration with VMware Carbon Black , a leader in cloud-native next-generation endpoint security, to bring automated threat detection and remediation to mutual customers.

This work will enable mutual customers to create and customize security playbooks in the Cyware Security Orchestration Layer (CSOL) platform, which leverages multiple components of the Carbon Black Cloud to detect and remediate threats at the endpoint.

"This integration brings complex endpoint queries and response tasks from the Carbon Black Cloud to Cyware's automated playbooks," said Tom Barsi, Vice President of Alliances for VMware Carbon Black. "Through this integration, we believe our mutual customers can significantly improve the efficiency and accuracy of their existing SOC workflows."

CSOL is a universal Security Orchestration Automation and Response (SOAR) Platform that can execute and automate on-demand or event-triggered tasks across deployed security tools and environments. CSOL allows security teams to create customized automation playbooks to execute various manual, repetitive tasks in a reliable machine-driven manner. CSOL enables machine-to-machine, human-to-machine, and machine-to-human security orchestration through integrations with a wide range of deployed security tools and technologies.

"The integration between Cyware and VMware Carbon Black empowers analysts to streamline their organization's incident and threat response processes and take faster, more efficient action," said Amit Patel, VP of Sales - Americas, at Cyware. "Cyware's automated playbooks are a major value-add to the market and this recent integration with VMware Carbon Black is the latest example of our company's continuous pursuit of security-focused innovation for our customers."

Cyware offers the technology organizations need to build a virtual cyber fusion center. With separate but integrated solutions including an advanced threat intel platform (TIP), vendor-agnostic security automation (SOAR), and security case management, organizations are able to increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burn out. Cyware's virtual cyber fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs. To learn more about Cyware, visit cyware.com .

