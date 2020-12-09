Cyware Announces New Additions to Executive Team

"We are solving incredibly complex and expensive challenges for cyber teams," said Anuj Goel, Founder and CEO, Cyware. Tweet this

Rob was most recently at Bluecore where he held the position of Vice President of Finance. Prior to Bluecore, he also served in financial leadership roles for Eyeview, Hailo, and Willcare.

"I'm excited to join the team at Cyware to help drive the company's aggressive growth goals," said Jacobs. "Cyware is innovating at a very high level and uniquely positioned with a suite of products that deliver tremendous value during this critical time in cybersecurity. My role is to help continue the build-out, including the financial infrastructure that sets the organization up for massive scale."

Thomas was most recently at RiskRecon, a Mastercard company, where he held the position of Senior Vice President of Marketing. Prior to RiskRecon, he also served in marketing leadership roles for Morphisec, Centripetal Networks, and GoSecure (formerly CounterTack). He also holds board advisory positions with SafeGuard Cyber and Measured Risk.

"Cyware represents the future of cybersecurity orchestration and automation in the SOC," said Bain. "As organizations face uncertainty and mounting challenges with data analysis and threat response, Cyware is supporting some of the biggest global brands by optimizing security operations and enabling security collaboration for customers and partners. Anuj has assembled a talented and experienced team and I'm honored to join as the company continues to experience rapid growth and innovation in the market."

Cyware helps enterprise cybersecurity teams build platform-agnostic virtual cyber fusion centers. Cyware is disrupting security operations by delivering the cybersecurity industry's only Virtual Cyber Fusion Center Platform with next-generation SOAR (security orchestration, automation, and response) technology. Built on innovation designed by SecOps practitioners and cybersecurity leaders, Cyware offers multiple technologies within its next-generation platform, including advanced threat intelligence solutions (TIP) for large and small security teams, vendor-agnostic security automation (SOAR), and security case management. As a result, organizations are able to increase speed and accuracy while reducing costs and analyst burnout. Cyware's Virtual Cyber Fusion solutions make secure collaboration, information sharing, and enhanced threat visibility a reality for enterprises, sharing communities (ISAC/ISAO), MSSPs, and government agencies of all sizes and needs.

