Cyware Announces Partnership with Armis from ServiceNow to Deliver Asset-Centric Threat Context

New integration between Armis Centrix ™ and Cyware Intelligence Suite provides proactive, asset-centric cybersecurity defense

NEW YORK, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the leader in agentic AI-powered threat intelligence operationalization, today announced a partnership with Armis from ServiceNow, a global leader in cyber exposure management & security, to deliver asset-centric threat intelligence operationalization. The collaboration combines Armis' unparalleled real-time asset visibility with Cyware's advanced threat contextualization capabilities. This empowers security teams to seamlessly map global threat intelligence directly onto their unique asset landscapes, moving organizations from reactive firefighting to proactive, automated defense.

The modern enterprise faces an increasingly sophisticated threat landscape where adversaries leverage automated "agentic" swarms to scan for vulnerabilities. Simultaneously, the proliferation of IoT, OT, and unmanaged devices has created a "visibility gap," making a significant portion of environments invisible to traditional security agents.

The Need for Asset-Centric Contextualization

To be effective, threat intelligence must be contextualized against an organization's specific asset landscape. Security teams must identify not just the existence of a threat, but which specific assets—from medical equipment to manufacturing controls—are exposed to a specific actor's techniques, tactics, and procedures.

The Armis from ServiceNow & Cyware Strength

Armis provides continuous, real-time asset intelligence through Armis Centrix™, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform. Cyware complements this with its advanced Threat Intelligence Contextualization Platform and Workflow Automation engine, Cyware Intelligence Suite, using Agentic AI to dynamically prioritize risk, reveal attack paths, and drive preemptive mitigation.

A Proactive Defense Supercharged by AI

The integration supercharges security operations by correlating asset profiles against global threat feeds and historical data specific to each customer and what matters to them right now. This enables automated responses based on real-time telemetry, ensuring high-value assets are shielded the moment a relevant, customer specific threat is identified.

"The integration of Armis and Cyware eliminates the silos between asset management and threat intelligence," said Sachin Jade, Chief Product Officer at Cyware. "By providing asset-centric threat contextualization, we are giving CISOs the 'ground truth' they need. We aren't just identifying risks; we are using AI-driven orchestration to remediate those risks before the adversary can pivot. This is the future of proactive defense."

"This partnership empowers joint customers to bridge the critical gap between real-time asset visibility and automated threat response," said Nadir Izrael, group vice president at Armis from ServiceNow. "Together, we are enabling security teams to shift from reactive, manual firefighting to a proactive, AI-driven defense that protects their entire attack surface."

Cyware is leading the industry in Agentic AI-powered operationalized threat Intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into action.

To learn more about Cyware, visit www.cyware.com.

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Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR for Cyware

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyware