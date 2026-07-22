Cyware Strengthens Partner-First Strategy with Appointment of Alvaro Warden to Lead Global Channels and Marketplace Ecosystem

Award-nominated GTM leader to accelerate Cyware's revenue growth worldwide

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the leader in agentic AI-powered operational threat intelligence and collective defense, today announced the appointment of Alvaro Warden as Global Head of Channel Sales and Marketplace Ecosystems. Recognized as a CRN 2025 Best Channel Chief of the Year finalist, Warden will lead Cyware's global partner, alliance, and marketplace strategy, driving growth and expanding the company's ecosystem footprint across North America, APAC, and EMEA.

Alvaro Warden, Global Head of Channel Sales and Marketplace Ecosystems, Cyware

"Warden brings a proven track record of building high-performing channel organizations, making him the ideal leader for our next phase of growth," said Anuj Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Cyware. "As we expand into new markets, our partners and marketplace ecosystem will play an integral role, and Warden's deep expertise positions him to drive our partner-first strategy forward. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Cyware team as we build out our global go-to-market framework."

Warden is a global cybersecurity and SaaS GTM leader who has successfully driven worldwide channels, alliances, and indirect revenue transformation for high-growth and VC/PE-backed software and services companies. A CRN 2025 Best Channel Chief of the Year finalist, he most recently served as Vice President, World Wide Channels at NetSPI, where he led global channel strategy, partner enablement, and GTM execution. During his tenure, he expanded NetSPI's global partner ecosystem and accelerated indirect revenue growth. He previously held channel leadership roles at Invicti Security, where he delivered significant channel performance improvements and established strategic partnerships with hyperscale cloud providers including AWS and Microsoft Azure, as well as GitLab, LogRhythm, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Currently, Warden is a Customer Advisory Board Member for Tackle.io, where he provides strategic guidance to shape roadmaps, GTM strategies, and programs for growth and innovation.

"Cyware's momentum and vision for the partner ecosystem is what drew me to this role," said Warden. "In a crowded cybersecurity market, how well you enable your partners to deliver value is critical to your success, and Cyware has the foundation to lead on that front. I am excited to build a partner-first strategy that empowers our ecosystem."

Warden joins Cyware on the heels of strong momentum. Recently, the company expanded its threat intelligence suite with new Digital Risk Protection capabilities through a strategic partnership with SOCRadar, combining external visibility with live threat context to trigger automated defensive actions in real time. Cyware also launched its Agentic Fabric strategy, providing agent-driven workflows designed to assist security teams across investigation, detection engineering and response activities, and was named to Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2026 list.

For more information, visit https://www.cyware.com/partners/channel-partners.

About Cyware

Cyware is leading the industry in operationalized threat intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact.

To learn more about Cyware, visit www.cyware.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR for Cyware

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyware