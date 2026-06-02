Cyware Expands Threat Intelligence Suite with new Digital Risk Protection

New Integrated DRP Capabilities powered by SOCRadar Combine External Visibility with Live Threat Context to Trigger Automated Defensive Actions in Real Time

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware, the leader in agentic AI-powered operational threat intelligence and collective defense, today announced a significant evolution of the Cyware Intelligence Suite. Through a new strategic partnership with SOCRadar, Cyware is integrating sophisticated external Digital Risk Protection (DRP) into its platform. By operationalizing SOCRadar's external visibility within Cyware's intelligence backbone, Cyware transforms standalone DRP signals into automated, intelligence-driven defense — proactively acting on threats across the dark web, domain registries, and social media ecosystems.

For too long, organizations have operated in silos - managing disconnected threat feeds, isolated TIPs, and external brand exposures without a unified path to response. In the current threat landscape, visibility alone is insufficient. By embedding the Cyware DRP module, powered by SOCRadar's premier DRP technology, the Cyware Intelligence Suite bridges the gap between intelligence and action. Enterprises and MSSPs can now correlate external exposures with live threat campaigns, prioritizing risk with real-world context and triggering automated defensive playbooks in real time.

"Today, a standalone TIP or DRP misses the necessary correlation required for threat analysts and operational security teams to better understand and manage threat coverage and their enterprises' digital risk and exposure," said Sachin Jade, Chief Product Officer at Cyware. By embedding SOCRadar's robust external telemetry into the Cyware Intelligence Suite, we enable instant and necessary correlation. For example, teams can instantly correlate external brand and credential exposures with active threat campaigns, providing a comprehensive view of enterprise exposure while orchestrating automated defensive actions and rapid infrastructure takedowns."

"We are proud to partner with Cyware to empower organizations to proactively mitigate external risk. By combining our complementary technologies and shared commitment to innovation, we are delivering a more comprehensive solution that enables customers to strengthen their security posture, accelerate response times, and stay ahead of an increasingly complex threat landscape," said Brian Costello, VP of Global Partnerships at SOCRadar.

The enhanced Cyware Intelligence Suite with Cyware DRP allows customers to realize benefits from the combined solution such as:

Domain Impersonation Defense : Automatically ingest external lookalike domain alerts, instantly running automated playbooks to block malicious URLs across perimeter security controls.

: Automatically ingest external lookalike domain alerts, instantly running automated playbooks to block malicious URLs across perimeter security controls. Unified Dark Web Containment : Correlate external deep web leaks with internal assets dynamically, triggering automated identity session resets to stop unauthorized access.

: Correlate external deep web leaks with internal assets dynamically, triggering automated identity session resets to stop unauthorized access. Coordinated Brand Abuse Response : Ingest external social media alerts, automatically routing discovered executive impersonation findings straight into centralized security orchestration playbook workflows.

: Ingest external social media alerts, automatically routing discovered executive impersonation findings straight into centralized security orchestration playbook workflows. Managed Takedown Services: Streamlined, analyst-led escalation to neutralize malicious infrastructure directly from the Cyware interface, eliminating manual overhead for security teams.

Operationalizing the Threat Lifecycle

Cyware enables defenders to do more than log data; it allows them to operationalize indicators instantly. For instance, when a phishing domain is identified by SOCRadar, Cyware automatically triggers playbooks to distribute high-confidence IOCs across the security stack—SIEM, SOAR, EDR, and firewalls—blocking access while simultaneously initiating a global takedown to protect the brand.

Together, the components of the Cyware Intelligence Suite transform threat intelligence into coordinated, actionable defense.

Cyware Intel Exchange (TIP): A centralized and automated threat intelligence platform that aggregates, correlates, and scores massive datasets to enable real-time action.

A centralized and automated threat intelligence platform that aggregates, correlates, and scores massive datasets to enable real-time action. Cyware Threat Feeds: Curated, sector-specific threat intelligence streams, out-of-the-box, designed to deliver high-signal, actionable visibility directly into enterprise defensive ecosystems.

Curated, sector-specific threat intelligence streams, out-of-the-box, designed to deliver high-signal, actionable visibility directly into enterprise defensive ecosystems. Cyware Digital Risk Protection: An external threat monitoring solution that continuously scans the dark web and open sources to preemptively neutralize brand abuse and account takeovers.

An external threat monitoring solution that continuously scans the dark web and open sources to preemptively neutralize brand abuse and account takeovers. Cyware Exposure Management: An integrated system that connects credential exposures with active malware and adversary tactics to accelerate investigations.

An integrated system that connects credential exposures with active malware and adversary tactics to accelerate investigations. Cyware Malware Sandbox: A native, multi-engine detonation environment that extracts deep behavioral insights from suspicious files to supercharge advanced threat hunting.

A native, multi-engine detonation environment that extracts deep behavioral insights from suspicious files to supercharge advanced threat hunting. Cyware Orchestrate Intel Operations: An orchestration engine that operationalizes threat intelligence by automating defensive actions, optimizing analyst workflows, and accelerating incident response.

Availability

The integrated Digital Risk Protection and SOCRadar Takedown Services are available immediately as an add-on module within the Cyware Intelligence Suite. For further details or to schedule a demonstration, visit Cyware.com.

Attend Webinar

See Cyware's new Digital Risk Protection capabilities in action. Join our live webinar on June 24 at 11 AM ET and 11 PM ET to learn how organizations can operationalize external threat intelligence and automate defensive response. Register now.

About SOCRadar

SOCRadar is a global threat intelligence cybersecurity company with over 1,000 customers in 75 countries. The company's Extended Threat Intelligence (XTI) Platform leverages AI and machine learning to enhance threat detection and deliver actionable intelligence to help businesses proactively defend against cyber attacks. The comprehensive suite of XTI products include: Cyber Threat Intelligence, External Attack Surface Management, Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring, and Supply Chain Threat Intelligence. For more information about SOCRadar, visit https://socradar.io/.

About Cyware

Cyware is leading the industry in operationalized threat intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact.

To learn more about Cyware, visit www.cyware.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR for Cyware

[email protected]

SOURCE Cyware