Cyware Ranked Among North America's Fastest-Growing Companies on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyware , the leader in AI-powered threat intelligence management, secure threat sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and security automation, today announced its inclusion in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Cyware ranked as the fourth fastest-growing company in New Jersey, marking its third appearance on the list and second consecutive year being honored.

Cyware's growth reflects the increasing demand for intelligent, automated solutions that unify threat intelligence and security operations. The company's platform helps organizations bridge the gap between threat data and security response by embedding AI and automation into daily workflows, enabling security teams to see and respond to threats faster and with greater accuracy.

"This recognition from Deloitte reflects how quickly the market is moving toward intelligence-driven defense," said Anuj Goel, co-founder and CEO of Cyware. "Organizations see that automation, intelligence sharing and human-AI collaboration are becoming essential to staying ahead of threats. Cyware helps security teams turn fragmented intelligence into coordinated action."

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

This announcement follows several notable milestones for Cyware in 2025, including:

Advanced AI capabilities : Introduced new agentic AI workflows within Cyware Quarterback AI, strengthening automation across threat intelligence and security operations.

Collaboration to enable bi-directional threat intelligence sharing between Microsoft Sentinel and Cyware Intel Exchange. Unified platform evolution : Advanced the Cyware Intelligence Suite, integrating automated threat intel management, CTI, exposure management and AI-driven response coordination within one unified platform

Strengthened partnerships with dozens of ISACs, ISAOs and global enterprises, expanding real-time, cross-sector threat intelligence sharing. Global expansion: Continued growth across North America, Europa, Asia and the Middle East.

With expanding adoption across enterprises, government agencies and ISACs, Cyware continues to help organizations accelerate detection and response, unify security operations and strengthen global collaboration.

To learn more about Cyware's platform for unified threat intelligence, AI-powered automation and collective defense, visit www.cyware.com .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Cyware

Cyware is leading the industry in operationalized threat Intelligence and collective defense, helping security teams transform threat intelligence from fragmented data points to actionable, real-time decisions. We unify threat intelligence management, intel sharing and collaboration, as well as hyper-orchestration and automation — eliminating silos and enabling organizations to outmaneuver adversaries faster and more effectively.

From enterprises to government agencies and ISACs, Cyware empowers defenders to turn intelligence into impact.

