Cyxtera Announces Closing of Immunity, Inc. Transaction

Immunity's business lines include advanced penetration testing, vulnerability assessment and consulting services and specialized products that aid in verifying the security of systems, and in the hunting of adversaries. In addition, the company owns and operates INFILTRATE, a premier annual technical conference exclusively focused on offense and counter-offense security issues.

"The last ten years have been a computing revolution, but the next ten years are going to dwarf it with a rollercoaster ride of advancements," said David Aitel, Chief Security Technology Officer for Cyxtera and former CEO of Immunity, Inc. "Protecting our customers is going to require both situational awareness and the ability to scale that vision across the complex hybrid computing architectures of the future. The entire Immunity team is excited to help build these capabilities starting today."

"Since the January announcement of our intent to acquire Immunity, the Cyxtera team has been looking forward to this day as we know it will create tangible value for global organizations facing persistent security challenges," said Christopher Day, Chief Cybersecurity Officer and General Manager, Threat Management and Analytics for Cyxtera. "We intend to work purposefully and quickly to make that happen by incorporating Immunity's deeply talented team and rich technical capabilities into Cyxtera."

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 57 best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera visit http://www.cyxtera.com/.

