Cyxtera Augments the Power of Total Fraud Protection with Risk Orchestrator

MIAMI, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyxtera Technologies, the secure infrastructure company, announced today at the company's second annual user conference that it has enhanced the power, scale and reach of its Total Fraud Protection platform with the launch of Risk Orchestrator. This dynamic protection solution, available immediately, enables multiple Cyxtera anti-fraud products to share intelligence for better decision making and more effective fraud case management. Risk Orchestrator integrates strong authentication, transaction monitoring, device context, and brand monitoring, minimizing the impact of complex transactional fraud schemes.

According to Juniper Research, online fraud losses are expected to double, reaching $48 billion annually over the next five years, fueled by the continued epidemic of data breaches. Financial institutions remain responsible for preventing the execution of fraudulent financial transactions. Risk Orchestrator allows disparate solutions to communicate clearly and connect critical anti-fraud functions. This intelligence sharing results in more informed decisions that leverage contextual data gathered across all stages of the fraud lifecycle.

"Fraudsters have gotten more sophisticated in their attacks while solutions have lagged behind, focusing on specific activity rather than the big picture," said Michael Lopez, Vice President, Total Fraud Protection. "A layered approach is the most effective way to fight fraud, but it requires a dynamic and easy to use 'glue' that orchestrates fraud defense capabilities under a single pane of glass. Risk Orchestrator, a brand-new capability of our Total Fraud Protection platform, does just that."

Data is integrated into an easy-to-use console that allows users drag-and-drop control to create intuitive workflows and enables organizations to incorporate machine-learning-based-analysis into their authentication process and respond to even the most advanced attacks quickly. Risk Orchestrator eliminates the burden of complex development projects and empowers customers to better risk-quality transactions.

Some of the many use cases that Risk Orchestrator covers are:

Risk Based Authentication, which combines the power of transaction monitoring with strong step-up authentication,

Risk and Context-Based Authentication, which combines the power of transaction log-in and monitoring with multi-factor authentication,

Streamlined Integration, combining login monitoring and device context without the need for a lengthy integration.

Cyxtera's Total Fraud Protection suite provides comprehensive detection and prevention of electronic fraud across all devices, channels and clouds. Its products, which protect more than 125 million users at leading financial services companies, security firms, retailers, and airlines, offer a one-stop shop for end-to-end fraud protection.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 50+ best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera visit, http://www.cyxtera.com/.

