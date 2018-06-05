Cyxtera Enables Enterprises to Accelerate Zero Trust Strategies with New AppGate as a Service Offering

The offering includes two levels of managed service, allowing customers to align the solution with their internal capabilities. Tier 1 offers a managed AppGate platform, including deployment services, platform and infrastructure management, and ongoing support. Tier 2 adds management of AppGate user access policies and entitlements along with integration with existing security solutions, providing a complete managed solution.

"Too many enterprises struggle to implement modern security initiatives for many reasons," said Ricardo Villadiego, EVP and General Manager, Secure Access & Fraud for Cyxtera. "They likely have urgent security needs but limited resources to implement and manage new solutions. AppGate as a Service eliminates these barriers by providing a fully-managed, identity-centric solution that dynamically enforces least-privileged access in real time."

Benefits of AppGate as a Service

Fully-managed identity-centric, network-enforced perimeter security for every user, device, location, and application

Turnkey deployment of leading software-defined perimeter solution for an easy on-ramp to SDP

Simplified implementation and rapid deployment

Release operations resources to business-critical projects instead of implementation and day-to-day administration tasks

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 50+ best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera visit http://www.cyxtera.com/.

