Cyxtera Extends Power of Brainspace Augmented Intelligence Platform to Transform Digital Investigations

Brainspace's CMML enables users to preserve their case knowledge and decisions in the form of a predictive model with minimal effort. The new Portable Learning feature now enables those predictive models to be seamlessly transferred to other similar matters. This automatically presents high-value data without any upfront user input and shortens the investigative process. In addition, new Targeted Learning allows users to easily omit low-value data and target the most relevant data to be included in the machine learning process.

Brainspace also now offers Native File Analysis which enables customers to quickly extract metadata and unstructured text from native documents. Users can further expedite investigations or early data analysis by connecting directly to native files stored on the network, personal computers, or mobile devices to quickly identify high-value information.

"This release underscores Cyxtera's commitment to continuously innovate Brainspace in response to the ever-increasing digital investigations workload," said Christopher W. Day, Chief Cybersecurity Officer and General Manager of Threat Management & Analytics for Cyxtera. "The proliferation of electronically-stored information hinders organizations' ability to quickly find what matters among the noise. Brainspace gets you from data to decision faster by augmenting human-led analysis to reveal hidden connections and patterns that would otherwise be buried."

Key New Features:

Portable Learning: Train Brainspace to automatically recognize specific types of behavior then easily transfer predictive models between cases to expedite future investigations

Train Brainspace to automatically recognize specific types of behavior then easily transfer predictive models between cases to expedite future investigations Continuous Multimodal Learning (CMML) Insights: Enhanced to provide additional data insights which improve the accuracy of investigative decisions

Enhanced to provide additional data insights which improve the accuracy of investigative decisions Native File Analysis: Quickly extract metadata and unstructured text from native documents

Quickly extract metadata and unstructured text from native documents Targeted Learning: Reduces the time required to train predictive models by omitting noise and identifying high-value data to include in the machine learning process

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 50+ best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera visit http://www.cyxtera.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyxtera-extends-power-of-brainspace-augmented-intelligence-platform-to-transform-digital-investigations-300653219.html

SOURCE Cyxtera Technologies

Related Links

https://www.cyxtera.com

