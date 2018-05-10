Cyxtera Federal Group Expands Capabilities, Marks First Year of Operations

"I'm proud of the seasoned team of professionals we've assembled to service the public sector," said Manuel D. Medina, chief executive officer for Cyxtera. "It was an honor to celebrate our first year and showcase our new and forthcoming capabilities for our public sector customers and partners."



Cyxtera's public sector team brings deep expertise and experience in the areas of federal cybersecurity and I.T. infrastructure. In addition to Touhill, previously the nation's first federal chief information security officer, the team includes:

CFG chief operating officer Cheryl D. Peace, previously a senior executive with the National Security Agency and White House Director for Cyberspace Security

Cyxtera president and COO Nelson Fonseca, formerly president of Verizon Terremark and president of Terremark Federal Group

Cyxtera CISO Leo Taddeo, formerly Special Agent in Charge of the Special Operations/Cyber Division of the FBI's New York Office

Chief Cybersecurity Officer Christopher W. Day, who has extensive experience in public sector cybersecurity and currently serves on the Defense Science Board

"We're offering an innovative approach to secure infrastructure services that will enable the public sector to replace aging, costly, and inefficient data centers," said Touhill. "Our CXD platform provides 'speed of cloud' provisioning of compute and storage capacity with the security, physical isolation and control that federal government agencies require, while our security capabilities complement the physical security of our world-class data centers with robust cyber resilience."

The Cyxtera Extensible Data Center (CXD) platform was officially launched at the company's inaugural Cyxtera Conference in April and is being expanded to the company's Northern Virginia data center market to service public sector customers. CXD is a software-powered data center architecture that brings on-demand provisioning to a broad range of colocation and connectivity services. CXD combines a network and services provisioning engine with an intra-data center software-defined network fabric that allows colocation customers to provision services on demand or via a web console. CXD Compute Nodes, a hyper-converged infrastructure solution, allows customers to add compute capacity on demand, reducing the time to deploy new or augment existing colocation infrastructure from weeks and months to hours with cost-savings of up to 50 percent.

CXD helps federal agencies meet requirements issued by the Office of Management and Budget in its 2016 Data Center Optimization Initiative (DCOI), which requires federal agencies to develop and report on data center strategies to optimize existing facilities, improve security posture, achieve cost savings, and to transition to more efficient infrastructure.

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 50+ best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems.

