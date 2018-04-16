Cyxtera Releases AppGate SDP 4.0 With Enhanced Access Controls and Extended Network Protections

Benefits of AppGate SDP

Reduce costs by eliminating the maintenance and management of aging security tools, including VPNs, NACs and corporate firewalls

Meet the ever-increasing scope of compliance requirements in an 'audit-ready' manner with fine-grained access controls and comprehensive logging

Leverage native integration with cloud-specific security features to secure public cloud workloads and provide consistent access controls across hybrid environments

Enable transparent remote and third-party access to network resources while eliminating the burden and vulnerabilities of VPNs

Reduce the network attack surface and ensure a robust defense against DDoS attacks

Leverage patented multi-tunnel capabilities to seamlessly connect users to applications wherever they run

"Traditional tools like VPN, NAC and firewalls can't address changes brought about by the cloud, remote workers, BYOD and industrialized cyber threats," said Ricardo Villadiego, General Manager, Secure Access & Fraud Solutions for Cyxtera. "AppGate SDP is the foundation of a cyber-resilient enterprise, creating a protective software-defined perimeter that only permits people to access resources they are authorized to use, when they are authorized to use them."

New Features of AppGate 4.0:

Enhanced user experience simplifies implementation, workflows and policy management

simplifies implementation, workflows and policy management Upgraded Live Entitlements engine, with improved access criteria capabilities and API-driven integrations to enterprise systems, provides powerful and dynamic access controls that respond in real-time to changing conditions

engine, with improved access criteria capabilities and API-driven integrations to enterprise systems, provides powerful and dynamic access controls that respond in real-time to changing conditions Ringfence™ feature isolates end-user devices to protect them from unauthorized access to critical resources

feature isolates end-user devices to protect them from unauthorized access to critical resources Server-to-Server protection eliminates lateral movement as an attack vector and prevents zero-day attacks.

"What SDP really does is modernize the concept of a VPN by setting up a secure tunnel between users/devices and applications regardless of their location," said Doug Cahill, Senior Analyst at ESG-Global Research. "Cyxtera's AppGate SDP product allows organizations to leverage an SDP to protect users and the applications they access with an architecture well-suited for today's hybrid environments and is designed to support future use cases and technologies."

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera Technologies combines a worldwide footprint of 57 best-in-class data centers with a portfolio of modern, cloud- and hybrid-ready security and analytics offerings – providing more than 3,500 enterprises, government agencies and service providers an integrated, secure and cyber-resilient infrastructure platform for critical applications and systems. For more information about Cyxtera visit http://www.cyxtera.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyxtera-releases-appgate-sdp-4-0-with-enhanced-access-controls-and-extended-network-protections-300629835.html

SOURCE Cyxtera Technologies